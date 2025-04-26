A Nigerian man who found out his girlfriend had cheated during pregnancy made an unusual decision

He decided to take a step before agreeing to pay her delivery fee of N500k at the hospital after she gave birth

Many reacted after knowing the man’s decision, sparking reactions amongst netizens who gave their takes

A Nigerian man made an unusual decision after finding out that his girlfriend had cheated during pregnancy.

When being told that the hospital bill was N500,000, he decided to take action before settling the bill.

The story was shared by X influencer @Wizarab10, who displayed the anonymous message he got.

The message read:

“ My guy just found out his pregnant girlfriend has been cheating with evidence. Hospital needs ₦500,000 to discharge her after she gave birth. He wants to pay for a DNA test first before paying, to confirm if the kid is his.”

While sharing the message, @Wizarab10 tweeted:

“Greetings Bro. He should run the DNA test first to determine paternity. If the child is his, he can pay the hospital bill before breaking up with her, while they co-parent. If the child isn't his, I'm sure the father of the child or her family members can sort out the bill. Actions have consequences.”

Reactions trail man’s decision on cheating girlfriend

@JojoNitq_said:

"So what if the child ended up being his ,where will he now hide his face."

@kingberrykarter said:

"He doesn’t have to be a weak man. Even if the child is not his, let him take responsibility. Children are a gift from God."

@OgunladeMi46997 said:

"If he finds out that the kid is not his, breakup with her and tell her to contact the father of the child."

@history_square said:

"I agree with sir Dickson. This cheating thing is more common than I thought."

@olavogt said:

"Even if the chid not his own , he can still clear up the bills for the sake of the innocent new born baby."

@PGaelefaith said:

"Cheating keeps happening everyday. Both men and women. Fidelity is nothing to talk about anymore."

@GabrielOnifade3 said:

"Let him run a DNA test first to confirm paternity. He cannot gamble at this point. He deserves to know the truth."

@NajibHaruna_ said:

"Is it possible to run a DNA on a baby? Heard a child needs be some months or a year old at least. Not sure though."

@LyndaUdoji said:

"Research should find ways of reducing the risks in non-invasive prenatal paternity testing so that men can take a walk if the baby is not theirs, even before he is born. Less stress. He may have been catering for her since conception. If the baby is not his, that's wasted money."

A Nigerian man made an unusual decision after finding out that his girlfriend had cheated during pregnancy. Photo: Terry Vine Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

