Legendary Juju musician King Sunny Ade has reacted to rumours of his reported sudden disappearance

In a press statement that has gone viral, the music star addressed the recent outcry from his daughter, Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye, and her colleagues

The iconic artist told the public that he is still alive and well, and thanked fans for their concern, but his environment left many unsettled as they fired questions at him

Veteran Juju singer King Sunny Ade has reacted to claims made by his daughter, Damilola Adegeye, that he is missing.

Damilola, who lives abroad, turned to social media to accuse her stepbrother Dayo of holding their 78-year-old father hostage and mismanaging his wealth.

“Dad told my brother that he wants to go home. Where is he? Where are his phones? He has not been online or picking his calls. Where is he?” she wrote in one of her numerous posts.

In another, Damilola called for Dayo’s arrest, alleging financial misappropriation.

“I want Dayo (manager) apprehended. I want him to provide all the money they have been stealing from him. He has a UK visa, thinking he can run,” she stated.

In an earlier interview on Tuesday, April 29, Dayo rejected the charges and stated that King Sunny Ade was in good condition.

He further stressed that he is not his father's manager and merely helps him when needed. He stated that the music legend would deliver a statement soon.

Another son of the superstar, David, rejected Damilola's accusations, adding, "As I speak with you, daddy is fine."

King Sunny Ade dismisses kidnap claim

On Tuesday evening, King Sunny Ade addressed the situation as he spoke to his fans and followers online.

The Juju king emphasised that he was well and hearty. According to King Sunny, he had received several calls from family and friends who wanted to know his whereabouts.

In his words:

“I thank God and all my people all over the world. I’m grateful. My children and everybody wants to see me. It was in the middle of when I went to rest that they thought I was abducted. I wasn’t kidnapped and taken to anywhere. I also did not abduct myself. I’m grateful to God.

“I’d have to thank the whole world, you, my fans all over the world. For over 70 hours, the whole world has been calling me. I have to thank God for the love. This is the start ooo… I’m on my way to the show. I was at the show last week in Lekki. I wondered why people are saying I am being kidnapped. Nobody kidnapped me.”

Sharing his video clip on social media, the indigenous star via his media rep wrote:

"Contrary to the falsehood and fabricated news dated 28th April, 2025, peddled by Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye and her Associates, who declared that I was missing, I hereby state as follows:

"1. That I, Dr. Sunday Adeniyi-Adegeye MFR, also known as King Sunny Ade, am alive and well.

"2. The falsehood about my disappearance or being missing by Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye and her cohorts is completely false.

"3. I am alive, well and grateful for the love and support of my fans. Thanks for your concern.

"4. It is very important to address the falsehood and fabricated news by Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye and her associates and to assure the general Public and loved ones that I am alive and safe.

"5. Lastly, I utilize this medium to admonish the Blogger(s) responsible for this mischievous act alongside those that take undue privileges to trample on my hard-earned reputation and image to desist forthwith, otherwise be prepared to face the wrath of the Law. Thank you and God bless all."

See his post below:

Internet users react to King Sunny Ade’s statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jajiyusuf said:

"The man need rest old age don dey set in 😍 it's well ❤️‍🩹."

officialzennaya reacted:

"Under durress."

paul_oduye said:

"But KSA need to tell us more. Who is Damilola & why the rumours 🤷🏽‍♂️."

abimbola_olaniyi182 said:

"The caption is different from what chief said in this video. Who else noticed?"

femmy.ayodele wrote:

"Hmmm, something is behind this ooo, we have to be vigilant even through the words coming out of his mouth."

daughterofmercyy said:

"Didn't I tell you? When we say things and you don't do the needful, it appears that you people have an agenda or you just want traffic!"

alhajissweethear wrote

"Something ain't still right."

King Sunny Ade performs at Davido’s wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that videos from the Chivido 2024 wedding surfaced online, and in one of the clips, it showed the arrival of veteran Afrojuju singer King Sunny Ade.

The Grammy-nominated singer was invited to serenade the crowd with his beautiful vocals at the star-studded wedding.

In one of the trending clips, King Sunny Ade was spotted showering Davido's dad with praise. In another, he was showering the singer's in-laws with eulogies.

