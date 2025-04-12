In a viral video, a Nigerian man shared how his sister reacted after he sent her little money for breakfast

He shared how she appreciated him in a hilarious way, sparking reactions from netizens on social media

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the young lady’s actions while reacting to the money from her brother

A Nigerian man shared what happened after he sent money to his younger sister.

According to him, the money he sent to her was “little” and was for her breakfast.

Man shares how his sister reacted after he sent money to her. Photo: @gold_diien

Source: TikTok

In a video by @gold.dienn on TikTok, the younger sister acknowledged the money he sent to her.

The funny video showed when she knelt on one knee to appreciate him and stated that she'd use the money to buy bread.

He captioned the video:

“I sent my kids sister little money for breakfast. Younger siblings are natural comedians.”

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions trail man's sister's reaction after receiving money

The video went viral after her shared it on TikTok, garnering over 1.4 million views as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ANTI-LOVE said:

"Thanked youed very very muched, to showed you my appreciation, thank youed very very muched, we want to go and buy breaddd nowed. ”

@Mama Peggy said:

“That same money your girlfriend might not even appreciate it family first.”

@shalem_city said:

“I entered my brothers dm and shouted president General among the nations! Baba just asked me how much?”

@Fuji Humble said:

“Why is she adding "ed" at the end of her sentence? thanked youed very very muched. I want buy bread nowed.”

@PK said:

“I don bribe ur sister. She don give me ur house location. I Dey come vacation there next week.”

@Angel said:

“Na so our last born call me 6am say she wan check if I don wake up. I know say na billing go follow.”

@Batseyi B said:

“The day u nor send u go still see drama.”

@Emmanuella Adenireti said:

“I am that younger sister. my brother assisted me with part of my transportation fare to work this month and i wan almost craze. i wan begin dey cry.”

@Chiamaka Suarez said:

"My junior sister will not respond again untill when she needs more money or sometimes she will say seen as if I’m her bank."

Man's younger sister gives funny reaction after he sent her money for food. Photo: @wini_gold

Source: TikTok

Read more related stories on family

Lady shares request from rich brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her rich brother begged her to help him woo a woman on his behalf.

The lady noted that though he had money, he didn't know how to talk to a woman in a romantic way.

Many reacted as she shared the voice note she got from her brother, sparking reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng