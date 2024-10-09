A female corps member has shown off the accommodation she got from her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA)

In a hilarious video the corps member shared on TikTok, she showed off the room inside a school classroom

People who came across the video gave their opinions about the room, while others shared their experience

A lady undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme has revealed where her PPA gave her accommodation.

The lady was posted to a school, and the management provided her with a room as accommodation.

Female corps member shows off accommodation her PPA gave her. Photo: @nally_bee

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @nally_bee on TikTok, the lady showed her room between two classes.

The bathroom and window of the room also faced one of the classrooms.

The lady said:

“Na to just dey sleep till the student comes to class. I feel just tie wrapper dey teach my student. Can your PPA ever?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail PPA accommodation

Many people who came across the video shared their opinion on the state of the accommodation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ifeaks said:

"A true definition of “Classroom”.

@Peace_rae said:

"I go just copy put for board make Dem dey write then enter room go sleep."

@Neephy_thebaker said:

"Self contain PPA😂😂From class to room to bathroom. Transport fee got nothing on you dear."

@Kwinzy said:

"wait your bathroom sef na half door, na up ee cover, ee no cover down."

@ABUJA/KUBWA BAG VENDOR said:

"Issa collabo sontin. Anyday dem vex me, i enter room sleep"

@OLADAPO J.O. said:

"Some PPA too Dey do seriously. How on earth did they come up with this idea?"

