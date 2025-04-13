A Nigerian lady in the United States shared how she almost lost N2.3m to yahoo boys trying to scam her

She shared how one of them posed as an artist, and how they used her bank details for fake transaction

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the lady’s claims and shared their experience

A Nigerian lady in the United States of America narrated how she almost lost $1500 (about N2.3m to scammers).

She stated how she got a TikTok message from one of them who posed as an artist.

In the video by @debs_lir on TikTok, the lady shared how the artist claimed that he wanted to paint her for a client who would pay $1,500, of which $400 would be hers and $1,100 would be his.

Though skeptical at first, she later agreed to it but was also surprised when the said artist said the client would pay into her bank account.

After convincing her, she said she reluctantly shared her bank details. The supposed client later messaged her and sent a cheque of $500.

However, he then asked her to send $50 to someone at a supermarket. It was at this point she began to realise that it may be a scam.

She then reported the matter to the bank and found out that the cheque sent to her was fake.

She said:

“You that sent me $500 cheque, you don’t have $50? That was when everything was fishy. I then went online to start searching… Imagine I have fallen for it. He would send me all the whole check and I’ll then be sending $1, 100 to this otehr guy and later the bank would notice that the cheque is fake, after I have been debited.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience with yahoo boys

@yourfavouriteeconomist said:

"I've been told that before too. they sent me a cheque to deposit."

@Ebus said:

"My dear, If possible can you tag the person so that we will take note of the account."

@TeeAlaga said:

"Scaming people should no be celebrated in Nigeria. This money are from real people. People’s hard earned money are been stolen regardless of the skin color."

@lorelaigilmore2007 said:

"I go the exact same text I blocked him immediately."

@unrealkelly64 said:

"Madam Abeg help me reach store make you help me with 20$ card thank you."

DIA_OF_LAGOS said:

"Why are you casting work now don’t you know how terrible Nigeria is now?"

In a related story, a White woman lost N1.3bn to yahoo boy who posed as Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt and needed money for fake surgery. The fraudster was later traced to Nigeria.

Yahoo boy confesses after being caught

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a yahoo boy went viral as he confessed how he made an oyinbo woman to send him N890million in six weeks.

In a viral video, he shared how someone introduced him to the woman and what made her send money to him.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the yahoo boy’s confession, and pointed out observations.

