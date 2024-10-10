A female corps member in Nasarawa State shared her experience after being posted to a village.

In a video shared on TikTok, she filmed herself making her hair and getting items at a very cheap price

People who came across the video applauded the corps member and shared their own serving experience

A female corps member who was posted to a village in Nasarawa State shared her experience

She revealed that a man in the village approached her to be his children's lesson teacher.

Nasarawa corps member shares her experience after being posted to a village. Photo: @ishmelnancy0

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @ishmelnancy0 on TikTok, the lady detailed how her day went.

According to her, she had her hair made by one of the locals and had to sit on the ground during the plaiting process.

The lady also showed off the pepper and suya she bought at a cheaper rate.

She said:

“I went to get suya and my student’s father was the seller, so you can imagine. I got plenty meat.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail female corp member's experience

Many people who came across the footage applauded the corps member and shared their serving experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Blissokeke said:

"I served in the north and I totally enjoyed it."

@Mary said:

"I PAUSED the video when I saw #100 pepper. Na edo state Auchi I dey serve and I am pained. Make I PLAY the video I dey come fes."

@HAIR BY SONIA said:

"I miss life in the north everything is affordable. God Abi make I go back."

@baba bola said:

"It was fun wen I served at Jigawa state, Duste especially. My dear sister you will like it there."

@Adunni said:

"North still remains the best state that sells things cheap. I am serving in the East. Things are so expensive. Can't wait to leave here."

Source: Legit.ng