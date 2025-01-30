A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member gifted his parents all the allowance he was paid for 12 months

A video which captured the money he gave his parents the money in cash has gone viral on social media

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and gave their thoughts on his parents’ reaction

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member warmed many hearts over the gift he gave to his parents.

The young man said that he saved his 12 months allowance during his service year, excluding tithes and offerings.

He gave them the money in cash.Photo: @thezygarian

In a viral video by @thezygarian on TikTok, the young man explained why he didn't touch his allawee.

He mentioned that he saved the money so that he could give his parents the whole money.

The young man showed off the bundle of cash and went to visit his parents at home.

Man gives parents his full NYSC allowance

On getting to his house, his parents were so happy to see him.

They were overwhelmed when he presented the money to them and decorated them with his NYSC uniform.

While his mum wore the cap, his father donned his jacket.

He asked his parents to pray for him, stating that he had been planning the surprise since 2022.

His parents said a heartfelt prayer for their son, with his mum and dad taking turns.

The video was captioned:

"I SAVED ALL MY 12 MONTHS ALLAWEE TO GIFT MY PARENTS AFTER MY PASSING OUT PARADE FROM NYSC. Watch To See Their Reactions."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as corps member give parents allowance

@ladyteni001 said:

"That's impressive, but my question is how have you been feeding and taking care of little stuff abi you get other side hustle. Just asking though."

@#DSOFTLIFEGODDESS said:

"This got me tearing I swear. who is cutting onion. my dear God bless you,as you honored 🎖 your parents,God will honore you

@Queen Zeemah said:

"You saved it or you just had the money. you people keep making us look irresponsible in front of our parents and cause tell me why my mum says I should do this."

@OGA MARTINS DE GREAT said:

"Bro how Have you been eating. I pray you will get a work after your service so that you can make your parents more proud."

@Ayoola.ng said:

"This is so thoughtful. Wish I could but there's no extra income."

@Gina Harry said:

"May GOD bless you beyond your highest & wildest Prayers. Miracles shall follow Miracles in your life & Wonders will never cease. You will continue to prosper, be in Health, even as your Soul prospers."

In related stories, a corps member posted to Nasarawa village shared her ordeal while another showed the accommodation she was given inside her place of primary assignment (PPA).

Corps member builds classrooms for village school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elizabeth Ogunsola became a viral sensation after she donated two classrooms to a village school in Ogun state.

The female corps member built the classroom block at OLG Nursery and Primary School, Egbeda Village, Odeda local government area, Ogun state.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on the secrets behind her donation, how much she spent on the project, and its impact on society.

