A young lady celebrated as she completed her food technology studies at the University of Ibadan and got inducted

She opened up about how she ended up studying the course, sharing what influenced her decision after secondary school at 16

The lady then shared her experience with a course she knew little about in 100 level and how she picked up after 300 level

A young lady, Toyitan Ojeola, celebrated as she successfully graduated from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she had always wanted to study a course that was related to food since she finished secondary school at 16.

A University of Ibadan student who struggled in 100 level finally bags degree. Photo: Toyitan Ojeola

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan student bags degree

On her LinkedIn page, Toyitan Ojeola shared how she felt when she was inducted into the field of Food Technology.

She mentioned how she chose the course and how she struggled in her first two years, before picking up in 300 level.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"In February, I was officially inducted into the field of Food Technology — a moment that meant more than just a ceremony for me. My journey at the University of Ibadan was one of growth, learning, and discovery.

"Before I got into the university, I had no idea what career I wanted to venture into. But I had a passion for baking at the time and I had started a business from it. So, at 16, I asked myself what I could study in relation to this passion — Food Technology. I didn't know what it was, did a little research and then I put in for it.

"I had challenges right from the start, 100lvl was nothing related to food, but I kept at it. In 200lvl, I restarted my business again admist academic challenges, that year I sold thousands of products to hundreds of people but it still wasn't a great academic year.

"In 300lvl, I started listening deliberately to The supernatural students on telegram and following instructions from it and an authority figure over me, Everything changed! My grades picked up and my confidence soared. Today, I’m not just a graduate — My life is a testimony and I have conquered challenges.

"Hi! My name is Ojeola Toyitan, GMNIFST, University of Ibadan. Your fave Baker, Your favourite Food Technologist. This is only the beginning."

A UI student who struggled in 100 level bags degree in food technology. Photo: Toyitan Ojeola

Source: UGC

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng