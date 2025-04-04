The Lagos private hospital has finally spoken about Kemi, the pregnant woman who unfortunately died during labour

The As Salam Convalescent Centre, located in Iwerekun 1, Ibeju Lekki, denied that it demanded N500,000 from Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, Kemi's husband

The hospital says Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi arrived at the hospital with his wife, and they referred him to a bigger facility for blood transfusion

The last has not been heard about the trending story of a pregnant woman who reportedly died after being allegedly rejected by a hospital over a N500k deposit.

The woman, identified as Kemi, was taken to the hospital by her husband, Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi.

The pregnant woman, Kemi was allegedly rejected by the hospital over a deposit of N500k. Photo credit: TikTok/@captainblazee.

Source: TikTok

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi had claimed in a post he made on TikTok that the hospital asked him to pay N500,000 as an initial deposit.

He said he could not afford the money and that before he could take his wife to another hospital, she died.

Folajimi said:

"The doctor told me to deposit 500k and I begged him to start doing whatever is needed to save my wife. We needed emergency support while I run around for the money but they drove us out like they don't care. Unfortunately blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to general hospital at Epe. Even the doctor knows that Epe from Lakwe is way too far for such her condition. Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone."

As Salam Convalescent Centre denies demanding N500k deposit

But in an interview with The Punch Newspapers, the founder of the As Salam Convalescent Centre, located in Iwerekun 1, Ibeju Lekki, denied that the hospital asked Folajimi to pay N500k.

According to the hospital's founder, Rauf Salami, Kemi was brought to the hospital in critical condition, noting that there was not much blood in her system when she and her husband arrived at the clinic.

Kemi died, leaving behind her husband and children. Photo credit: TikTok/@captainblazee.

Source: TikTok

Rauf Salami said:

“On the day in question, a pregnant woman was brought to our centre. My colleague on duty reported that she had convulsed twice at home before arrival. Upon examination, it was clear that she required immediate blood transfusion and surgical attention."

He insisted that the hospital did not demand any money from the woman's husband and that they spent only about four minutes there.

He said:

“Given the complexity of the case, we advised the husband to take her to the Epe General Hospital, which is better equipped to handle such emergencies. We did not at any time demand any payment, as we prioritise the patient’s urgent need for specialised care.

“We referred her to a more suitable facility immediately after she was brought in, without even transferring her from the wheelchair used to bring her in. Regrettably, the following Monday, I saw a misleading post by the woman’s husband on TikTok, claiming that our facility had rejected his wife.”

Hospital shares frustration over claims it rejected patient over money

Salami said the hospital was frustrated due to the claims made by Folajimi, effectively pitching them against Nigerians.

He said:

“Going by the reactions to what happened, it may frustrate one to the point of contemplating suic!de because it was deeply frustrating. But that notwithstanding, people have been telling me to sue him. I could do that because I have my evidence.”

According to him, Kemi was not registered at the hospital for antenatal care, noting that they did not know her until the day she was brought there.

He explained:

“The woman was not registered in the hospital. We didn’t know her. When they brought her in, we discovered it was something we could not handle. If we had given her just one drip that day, she could have died because there was no blood left in her body. And to get blood in this medical profession is not something you can just go to the counter and demand. So, we advised him to take her to a facility where she could be properly cared for. They didn’t spend more than three to four minutes before they left."

Salami also noted that the woman may not have registered anywhere for her antenatal care. He said the problems she faced during labour would have been detected if she had been attending antenatal.

Salami pointed out:

“I don’t think the woman was registered in any hospital because if she had been receiving treatment during her antenatal period, she wouldn’t have been in that condition. We asked them to go to the general hospital because it was something we could not handle.”

