A Nigerian mum shared her views about the pregnant woman who died after being reportedly denied treatment at a hospital

She slammed the woman’s husband over his inability to prepare for his wife’s delivery and for filming her final moments

She shared a personal experience, stating that she registered at four hospitals during her first child’s birth

Many Nigerians are still reacting to the death of a pregnant woman who was allegedly denied treatment at a hospital.

A lady on Facebook, Igoh Omo T Alice, while reacting to the sad story, slammed the husband over his inability to prepare for his wife’s delivery and for filming her in pain.

A Nigerian mum slams man for not preparing for his wife's delivery as pregnant woman dies.

The death of the pregnant woman had sparked outrage among Nigerians, who said life should not have been lost over N500k.

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, the woman's husband, had alleged that he was asked to bring N500k, which he could not afford.

He said:

"The doctor told me to deposit 500k and I begged him to start doing whatever is needed to save my wife. We needed emergency support while I run around for the money but they drove us out like they don't care. Unfortunately blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to general hospital at Epe. Even the doctor knows that Epe from Lakwe is way too far for such her condition. Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone."

However, the hospital had debunked his claims, stating that such an amount was not demanded.

A Nigerian mum slams a man for not preparing for his wife's delivery as his pregnant wife dies.

Igoh, on her Facebook page, shared how she planned for her children’s delivery as she slammed the man for not being prepared for delivery.

She said:

“I don't want to sound insensitive right now. But sebi una see husband wey dey video him pregnant wife as the woman dey weak. 2 lives gone!! .

“Jason's pregnancy- I registered at 2 hospitals close to me. I just bought their cards. I registered at Igando general Hospital. I registered at a primary health centre close to my house I registered at Issele Uku general Hospital. I remember I registered at one hospital close to my office too. These are hospitals we had done our homework of their CS fees and Virgina delivery fee.

“Letizia's Pregnancy, the same thing. Excluding Issele Uku general Hospital. I adapt that mode of registration to cover the places I frequent. In case labour start.

What was he doing at a hospital asking for 500k down payment for God sake and you still dey video her. Which hospital was she attending antenatal check?”

