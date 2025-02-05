A Nigerian man has been left in tears after his wife and baby died in a hospital in Owerri, Imo state

The man alleged that the doctor who attended to his pregnant wife was using YouTube videos to work

The man's heartbreaking story has gone viral and met strong condemnations online after it was shared on Instagram

A Nigerian man has lamented the death of his wife and baby in the hands of a medical doctor in Owerri, Imo state.

The man, Onyekachi Agwu Eze said he had taken his pregnant wife to the hospital but things went south due to alleged quackery.

Onyekachi who said he is from Ebonyi state said the medical doctor in charge appeared not to know his job.

He alleged that the medical doctor was taking lessons from YouTube videos and using same to operate on his wife.

He spoke in a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram by Stanley Ontop who identified himself as a human rights activist.

Onnyekachi said he lives in Owerri, Imo state and that his wife and child died during the medical procedure in the labour room.

He said:

"When I brought my wife to the hospital when she was in labour, the doctor said he needed to carry out an operation because she was bleeding. I was in the theatre because I signed. She has to call another doctor to come and operate her. They were using phone, looking how to operate from YouTube. In the course of that, I lost my wife and my baby."

The human rights activist, Stanley said the were at the Imo State Police Command to report the matter.

Stanley wondered why a doctor would be using YouTube videos to operate on a human being.

He said:

"I'm currently in Owerrilmo state handling a severe case of alleged mu*der. One quack hospital in Owerri name withheld, was performing surgery on a pregnant woman through the help of YOUTUBE. The woman and her child dled in the process because the doctors and nurses were quack. The case was reported to my office in Asaba and we swung into action. I am live in Owerri now with my team, Justice must be served.. more update coming…"

Nigerians react to the death of a pregnant woman

@king_jbfizzy said:

"Keep doing the good work nna."

@de_xtovisuals said:

"Things de happen ooo."

@evil_recieved11 said:

"Close down the hospital. Detain all staffs first and get the right authorities to seize their license if they have one."

@emmabongudoh said:

"Jesus ooooo the same carelessness killed my sis Inlaw in that same owerri last year oooo."

Source: Legit.ng