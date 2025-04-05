A Nigerian man has shared the WhatsApp conversation he had with the lady whom he mistakenly transferred over half a million naira to

According to him, he almost ran mad when he found out that he had accidentally sent the cash to a wrong account

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A Nigerian man has narrated how he mistakenly transferred a huge sum of money to a stranger's account.

The young man shared his experience on a popular online app, X, sparking massive reactions from netizens.

Man shares chat after sending N525,000 to wrong account

According to the young man @princeabbbey, he had intended to use the funds for his catfish farming business.

However, in a moment of haste, he sent the money to an incorrect account, leaving him distraught and financially strained.

The recipient of the mistaken transfer, a lady, initially assured the man that she would return the funds. However, as days passed, he lost hope of recovering his money.

Desperate to salvage his business, he even offered to forgo a portion of the transfer, but still, there was no response.

In a surprising turn of events, the lady unexpectedly returned the full amount, leaving the man stunned and grateful. He attributed her actions to her good character and strong moral compass.

In his words:

"I mistakenly sent 525,000 Naira to Opay account I don’t even know the person. I wanted to run mad bcos the money was meant for my farming input. I messaged the number on WhatsApp and luckily the person replied me. That was on April 1. I pleaded with her and begged her to kindly send me the money back.

"I was very positive when I called her and she assured me that she will definitely return back the money to me that she is from a good home. Then second day I lost hope when she didn’t send the money back. I was completely devastated and sad. I later texted her to even deduct the 25k on the money and send me the remaining 500k. Still no response.

"I’m into cat fish production and processing and the money was meant for some catfish feeds and other equipments. Since I’m just done with my agricultural production training through IITA and decided to set my own farming too. Well maybe fish farming is not meant for me since have lost my little capital to start my one business too. Mind you I have a degree in philosophy and it seems there are mo jobs for philosophers in the country.

"I lost hope in ever getting my money back and started re strategizing on how to save up again. God giveth and he also taketh. Then this morning I received the shock of my life when I saw an alert of 525k on my Opay account. I thought i was dreaming and immediately I messaged the person to thank her and she apologized for sending the money late. She didn’t even take anything from the money. So we still have some good people in the country. In almost curse her when I was praying for her. Believe me not everyone in the country is bad. She is indeed a good Christian that has fear of God."

Reactions trail man's chat with lady

The post sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many sharing their own experiences of mistaken transactions and unexpected acts of kindness.

Kolex said:

"Same thing happens too me I mistakenly send 115k to someone I don’t know on my opay and I called him God so good he sent it back immediately I called and beg him that the money is meant for my product. I think opay need to work on their app is terrible."

Ejenavwo Mark wrote:

"We still have good people around. I do see phones and return to the owners. But I was shocked the day I forgot my phone in a bus and I was thinking the person that picks it will return it. Omo I called, he picked, and said otilor. I wan craze that day but. I just dey laugh."

Blessing Iredia wrote:

"Same thing happened to me, I mistakenly sent 175k to a wrong opay acct. I called opay Customer care but they told me to call the number there so I can dialogue with the person,I was confused cause I didn’t how I will call the person so he won’t block me so I remembered the person."

Stexy said:

"You suppose post her number make we gather prayer for am. Cause I’m sure if it was the other way round, her number will be flying everywhere."

Olusola added:

"Abed the person get name? Na this kind people we suppose dey HIGHLIGHT their names o except she said u shouldn’t publish her name. Yini yini ko le se mii."

Man mistakenly sends N200k to vendor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience with a vendor whom he accused of withholding the money he mistakenly transferred.

According to the young man, he wanted to send N20,000 to the vendor after making a purchase but mistakenly sent N200,000.

