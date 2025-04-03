A man has lamented the death of a pregnant woman after she was allegedly rejected by a hospital for not paying a N500k deposit

The man who is identified on Facebook as a Reverend Dr Jam Richard said the hospital cannot be blamed for the woman's death

According to him, pregnancy takes nine months, and the woman's husband should have saved some money for his wife's delivery bills

The sad death of a pregnant woman has continued to gather reactions from people on social media.

The development has attracted the reaction of a man who is identified on Facebook as Reverend Dr Jam Richard.

The reverend insisted there must be adequate preparation before the delivery date. Photo credit: Facebook/Jam Richard and TikTok/@captainblazee.

The story has it that the woman was denied treatment at a hospital after they were unable to pay the N500k they were asked to bring as an initial deposit.

There have been an outpouring of emotions after the news broke, with many people blaming the woman's death on the hospital.

But Reverend Jam said the pregnant woman's death cannot be blamed on the hospital because they, too, need money to stay in business.

According to Reverend Jam, the woman's death would not have happened if her husband had prepared very well for her delivery date.

He insisted that pregnancy takes nine months, which is enough time for a man to prepare adequately for a delivery date.

He said the man should have saved money before that date.

He wrote:

"So there's news about a pregnant woman who died because the hospital demanded 500.000 naira deposit before they commence with delivery procedures. Nigerians and others have poured in insults on the government and on the hospital as usual. It is an unfortunate situation that shouldn't have happened. Like I always say every action has a consequence. Pregnancy take 9 months and as a man, you should save money when your wife is pregnant. It is neither the government's responsibility or that of the hospital to assist you in delivering your child.

"The hospital pays bills, buys drugs and equipment etc. Many years back many hospitals will treat and trust that you'll pay the money but many people ran away from the hospital leaving the doctors and nurses on duty to pay the money."

Reverend Jam insisted that it was a sign of irresponsibility on the side of a man not to be prepared for such events. He said women should save money, too, in case of emergencies.

He said:

"It is a sign of irresponsibility for a man to start begging for money when his wife is in the labour room. As a woman, also make sure that before you get pregnant, you have at least some money somewhere. If you die for lack of money, he'll marry another and continue his irresponsibility. The man should even be ashamed of to bring this information to the social media. He's telling the whole world how irresponsible he is. Let us keep sentiments and emotions away. Life is a reality and having children is optional. If you choose to do so, remember that pregnancy and childbirth may come with complications. So save money for such a time instead of waiting for people or the hospital to pity you."

