A man has blamed poverty for the death of a pregnant woman whose husband could not pay a deposit of N500,000

In his reaction, which was shared on X, Sir Dickson said the unfortunate death of the woman was a result of poverty

According to him, it is a testament to the poverty in the land if a man cannot afford N500k despite having nine months to plan

A Nigerian man has weighed in on the trending topic of a pregnant woman who died during labour.

The woman reportedly died after her husband could not pay the N500k initial deposit the hospital demanded.

Sir Dickson says the death of the pregnant woman was as a result of poverty. Photo credit: X/Sir Dickson and TikTok/@captainblazee.

She was allegedly denied treatment when the hospital did not receive payment as demanded.

Her death has attracted varying reactions from Nigerians, with some blaming the hospital for not taking care of her life first.

In his reaction, Sir Dickson, an influencer on X, said poverty is to blame for the death of the woman.

The pregnant woman died during labour as her husband could not afford hospital bills. Photo credit: TikTok/TikTok/@captainblazee.

He lamented that the woman and her husband, including friends and family around them, could not raise N500,000.

His words:

"He didn't have N500k. She didn't have 500k. His family didn't have N500k. Her family didn't have N500k. His friends didn't have N500k. Her friends didn't have N500k. This is despite having 9 months to plan for it. That is how bad the poverty is. Wait, government hospital would have been cheaper right?"

Sir Dickson also asked how the man planned to raise his family if there was no income amounting to N500k.

He asked:

"How was he looking to cater to a family of 5 if family income didnt amount to N500k? In the end, we need better leaders and a good education system. People are still very much ignorant of family planning and health insurance scheme. Please vote wisely next time because if the government continues to fail in its responsibility towards its citizens - to protect them and promote their general welfare, then all hope is lost. That is why the fight against corruption, is the biggest fight of our lives."

See the post below:

Reactions to death of pregnant woman

@AkposJim said:

"That guy Captain Blaize na very hardworking guy. We been friends for Facebook for some years now. He is into music, content creating, farming and the rest. It a pity this happened. And again it boils down to government. Man just dey hustle still yet can’t afford basic needs."

@queenlizzie61 said:

"Sometimes we need to have it at the back of our mind that nobody is coming to save you because e get why."

@ammorraskinnn said:

"Most women don't go to the hospital to register when they are pregnant until when there is an emergency they start looking for hospital that will accept them. Even general hospital will not accept you if your not registered there for ANC except it's a referral."

