A Nigerian lady shared her views about the pregnant woman who died after being reportedly denied treatment at a hospital

She slammed those blaming the man for his inability to afford the N500k deposit reportedly asked by the hospital

She shared a personal experience about her childbirth as she explained why the man should not be blamed

Many Nigerians are still reacting to the death of a pregnant woman who was allegedly denied treatment at a hospital.

A lady on Facebook, Idara Udoh, while reacting to the sad story slammed those who were blaming the husband over his inability to get N500k deposit allegedly demanded from the couple at the hospital.

Woman shares why man shouldn't be blamed for inability to raise N500k for wife's health. Photo: TikTok/@officialblazee. Facebook/ Idara Udoh

Source: UGC

The death of the pregnant woman had sparked outrage among Nigerians, who said a life should not have been lost over N500k.

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, the woman's husband, had alleged that he was asked to bring N500k, which he could not afford.

He said:

"The doctor told me to deposit 500k and I begged him to start doing whatever is needed to save my wife. We needed emergency support while I run around for the money but they drove us out like they don't care. Unfortunately blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to general hospital at Epe. Even the doctor knows that Epe from Lakwe is way too far for such her condition. Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone."

Woman shares why man shouldn't be blamed for inability to raise N500k for wife's health. Photo: TikTok/@officialblazee.

Source: TikTok

Udoh, on her Facebook page, said the man should not be blamed over his inability to raise the money because eventualities might occur.

She said:

“I saw a post about a 9-month-pregnant woman who tragically died because her husband couldn’t afford the hospital’s 500k bill. Heartbreaking. But what broke me even more were the comments; so cold, so lacking in empathy.

“It took me right back to when I had Shawn, and we couldn’t afford the hospital bills. My father-in-law looked my husband in the eye and asked, “You had nine months to plan. Why didn’t you?” Nine months to plan? Like life follows a perfect script.

“My husband had just lost his job months prior. We were struggling, doing our best, yet here was someone acting like we had simply chosen not to be prepared. This is the problem...people assuming they understand another person’s struggles better than they do.

“Tell me, which man wants to watch his wife suffer? Which man enjoys feeling powerless in the face of a crisis? Do you think any father wants to lose his wife and child simply because he didn’t plan well? Life happens, and sometimes, it hits hard. Yes, marrying into financial stability is ideal. Yes, planning is good. But let’s be real; nobody prays for things to fall apart.”

Read full Facebook post here.

In a related story, a doctor who reacted to the story shared why the hospital should not be balmed over the tragic incident.

Doctor delivers baby in keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian doctor received praises from netizens after delivering a 3.5kg baby inside a keke napep.

He narrated his experience and why he decided to carry out the delivery in a keke napep, citing the baby’s mother’s health challenges.

Many who came across the post hailed the medical doctor for his bravery and enquired more about his experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng