A Nigerian man has shared his WhatsApp conversation with a young lady who tried to make him spend on her

In the chat, the lady said she was having cramps and asked him if he could send money to her to buy fried rice

However, he immediately declined her request and this did not sit well with the young lady who fired at him for refusing to give her money

A Nigerian man has expressed his anger over a young lady's audacious attempt to get money from him.

The lady, who claimed to be experiencing cramps, requested that the man send her money to purchase fried rice.

"I'm having cramps and I'm craving fried rice. Will you send me money to get it?" she said.

Man exposes lady's cunning attempt to bill him

The man, who shared the conversation on X under the handle @UcheAnthony1, declined the lady's request, which sparked a heated exchange.

She dragged him over his refusal and questioned his interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with her if he was unwilling to provide financial support.

Her response was peppered with indignation and a hint of entitlement over his money.

In her words:

"Then why are you in my DM. You even have interest in dating me. Thank God I can afford what I want."

The man's retort was equally biting, as he suggested that the lady take responsibility for her own needs and desires.

He also launched a critique of her upbringing and education, implying that her parents had failed to instil in her a sense of personal responsibility.

"I'm happy you can so be an adult and go buy what you want. Your dad didn't teach you how to be responsible. Clearly your education is an indictment. Honestly it's clear to me, the reason you have a head is the separation of your ears," he said.

Reactions trail lady's chat with man

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Anthony said:

"E shock you? I honestly don’t like to generalize but I think I’m not further from the truth when I say 90% of the average naija babe thinks like this! When you say I like you and I have interest in you, what they’re hearing is I want to start spending/taking of your bills."

Adewumi Richard wrote:

"But tbh men played a big role in creating this mindset. Lot of guys, especially in Nigeria, try to impress women with money from the start. They meet a girl today, and by tomorrow, they’re already."

Mr Man wrote:

"The reason you have a head start s just for the operation of your ears”. Her whole head is ornamental."

Ayodapo wrote:

"Seems she blocked you already before that sweet last line delivered… if that’s the case l, make sure you send it to her as text message or find her other socials or email it to her. She must read that last paragraph by fire by force."

Prime added:

"Bro whyyyy. You even allow make the rice burn small. You Dey cookkkkkkk."

Man posts chat with lady who billed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a screenshot showing his chat with a young lady whom he has been chatting with for barely one week.

While posting the chat, the angry man lamented that the lady requested for birthday gift despite not wanting to get in bed with him.

