A man has shared the story of how he and his wife took the decision to relocate home after a long time abroad

The man said he and his family lived in the UK but they decided to return home and work after 30 years

He said when they were returning, they had only £1500 (N2.9 million) and they had not finished their house

A man moved to the UK where he was hoping to work hard and get greener pastures for himself and his family.

He was living in the UK with his wife who worked as a lecturer. They both worked hard and bought some properties.

However, he said they later sold the properties they bought around 2007 due to the global financial meltdown that happened then.

After 30 years of living in the UK, they decided to return home. When they were coming home, they had only £1500 (N2.9 million).

Also, at the point when they were coming back, they had not finished their house at home and he was in debt.

When they returned home, they started working to make ends meet and he said things were very difficult.

The man praised his wife because she went back to the UK and worked hard enough to help him.

He said his wife sent him enough money for him to use and finish their house. He is from Ghana and he shared his story with Konnect Minds. The video was reposted by Joseph Egabor.

Reactions as man returns from abroad with £1500 in his pocket

@Women Excel said"

"Everyone asking where to get the wife. The wives are all over but the bad character of you men and pride will not let you see her. If he was a bad husband the good in the wife will not see light."

@Augustine Nabilla said:

"Touching story sir; where can one find a wife like yours today?"

@Nana Kojo said:

"You can dream in UK if you plan well and especially if you have an understanding and supportive partner. You also have to live modestly and not above your means. He said, his wife returned to UK for money."

@Emilia Bande651

"I see a man who totally got his wife involved in everything he had to do, he saw his wife as a helper and not a rival."

@Stages said:

"I have one, a very supportive one and I’m so thankful!! I pray ppl find a wife like mine or that of this man."

@gibrilsesay23 said:

"You are lucky to have a good wife. I took my wife to the UK, we became enemies until I ran away from her and returned back to Africa today. I thank god I'm okay in Africa."

