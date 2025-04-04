A Nigerian lady who used to live in Enugu has moved to the northern part of the country where she will start living

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she had lived in Enugu state for six years before deciding to move to the north

Nigerians who saw her video are reacting to it in different ways after she said she now lives in Kano state

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the day she relocated to another part of the country.

According to the lady, she decided to change her environment, moving from the east to the north.

Serena Madu says she would like to explore the north in different ways. Photo credit: TikTok/@serena.madu.

In her TikTok video, Serena Madu said she moved to Kano state after living in Enugu for six years.

She said:

"After 6 years, I finally relocated. After six solid years, I finally did it. I packed my bags, left everything family and finally moved. I moved from Enugu state to an entirely different part of Nigeria, the north. This change has been long overdue. I needed a new environment, a new experience and a new life. I'm so excited that this is finally here even though I'm a little scared. Funny enough, I was born and brought up in the north, but back then, I was just a child and I never really explored."

According to Serena, she would like to explore the north in a different way.

Her words:

"Now, I'm older, and I want to change that. I want to see the north through new eyes, to discover its beauty, its culture, its people, the food. I just want to explore it all. Now, this isn't just about about relocation. It's about leveling up my entire life, facing my fears, and maximising every single opportunity that comes my way so I can create the life that I love. You know what? I have so many stories to tell."

Serena Madu says she was born in the north. Photo credit: TikTok/Serena Madu.

Reactions as lady relocates to Kano from Enugu

@Kenneth said:

"Don't know why you guys are endangering ur life by going to the north. Pleas,e there is no good thing there."

@ebohboss said:

"I am an Igbo girl I grew up in the North it's my safe home and safe place."

@Rae said:

"You passed kaduna stadium roundabout and went towards kasuwa so I would say Zaria or kano or even Kaduna self."

@Bosco Doings aid:

"Kano ……. You just pass my area sef welcome to kano dear."

@Cityboy Nathan said:

"Definitely Kano state because you passed my house before you got to your destination."

@mary dennis said:

"You went through Kaduna, but stopped at Kano."

@tayonicholas said:

"I was born and raised in Kaduna, I schooled in Kaduna up to tertiary level and married and left Kaduna for Abuja then moved to Ibadan with hubby."

