A man whose wife forgot her lunchpack at home was surprised after he visited her office to give it to her

He did not find his wife in the office and was given an unexpected reason for her absence at work

Many who came across the story wondered why the woman did not tell her husband about her leave

A man who visited his wife at her place of work did not expect what he heard from her colleagues.

He had gone there to drop off the lunch pack, which she had forgotten at home.

The story was shared by @GidiGambino on X, sparking mixed reactions.

According to his narration, the wife had forgotten her lunchbox at home before leaving for ‘work.’

The husband, being a thoughtful partner, had decided to take the lunchbox to her office to give it to her there.

Much to his surprise, he didn’t find her there, and further inquiries revealed that she had been on leave for one week.

The tweet read:

"Wife forgot lunchpack at home, husband took it to her at her office; but was told his wife has been on leave for about a week."

Reaction trails man's wife's absence at work

Many who came across the story wondered why the woman did not tell her husband about her leave.

@victor_kuloba said:

"I won't ask about it. I'll just turn the situation into a chess game in real-life. I'm getting another queen with rooks and pawns for protection."

@tboss_guy said:

“She’s probably taking a second job just to contribute to the family expenses.”

@kori_babatorpe said:

"When she gets back in the evening just ask how work was and if anything exciting happened. She will tell lies, have that part on record."

@omoyee_ni said:

“Wife fit dey her friend place dey relax.”

@Adasu_d_gr8 said:

"Lol. I'll pretend nothing happened. The next day when she moves, I'll follow behind."

@johnnyyz123 said

"Why would you give yourself more headache knowing she's been going to see a man definitely. As she leaves the next morning, she's leaving with her box and everything that smells like her."

@ebosexy wrote:

“And why does everyone think she’s cheating? She could be doing a course and want to keep it private absolutely.”

@enechelsea said:

“She has been going to the mountain to pray for their family."

@ayinla_mayowa1 said:

"See ehn, e get as God dey catch person."

In related stories, a pastor gave his wife the first car he bought and continued trekking, while another showed the amount of money his wife sent him on his birthday.

Man discovers truth about wife's phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man bought an iPhone 16 for his wife, and she told him it got stolen two weeks after she started using it.

After tracking the iPhone 16, the man found out that she gifted the phone to her boyfriend, who worked in a corporate institution.

Many who came across the story gave their opinion and shared similar experiences they’ve heard/had

