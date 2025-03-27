A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking story online revealing her reason for ending thing with her fiance

According to the lady, despite being in a relationship for two years, she still ended the relationship because her fiance was 'extremely stingy'

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to announce her decision to end her two-year engagement.

The lady, who chose to remain anonymous, cited her fiancé's excessive 'stinginess' as the primary reason for the split.

Lady shares experience with 'extremely stingy' fiance

The lady's story was shared on TikTok by user @tbque01, and it sparked massive reactions from netizens.

Many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter, with some expressing sympathy for the lady and others defending the fiancé's behaviour.

According to the lady, her fiancé's stinginess knew no bounds. He would allegedly count the number of meat pieces in their meals and even monitor the amount of water they consumed.

The lady also claimed that her fiancé would often become irate if she ate meat for breakfast and lunch, and that he would take money from her bag to buy her drinks when she visited him.

These behaviors, she said, were indicative of a deeper issue and subsequently led to the demise of their relationship.

In her words:

"Breaking up with my fiance of two years because he is extremely stingy to the extent that he counts meat in the pot and even counts pure water in the fridge. He is always angry when I eat with meat for breakfast and lunch. He even takes money from my bag to get me drinks when I go visiting."

Reactions as lady ends relationship with fiance

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Fife thrift said:

"My previous relationship was like that could you believe the guy will carry pen to calculate what i will buy in the market for me."

@Neelam said:

"That what happen when you wanna date an accountant."

@Olori ego said:

"I used 1 Titus to cook bro said I shouldn’t have used everything I should have divide the fish in two use today and tomorrow bro always go to market him self."

@BIG SHARK said:

"Nawa o I experienced something like this and d name of that my ex is screaming the song. IMOLE."

@Sucreglow skincare said:

"Who you wan leave am for? You don do two years na forever no far again na."

@Jewel Dora said:

"God I thank you for the kind leg wey you give me oo. Make e no carry me reach their side o."

@SURPRISE VENDOR IN LAGOS/OJO said:

"Ha my baby, God bless him always for me o. I pray God grant him all his heart desires. Cos warris this."

@Ade_ridk said:

"Omo, I know say I stingy when I no get much o but this one go far."

@march 18 said:

"He is my neighbor brother. And if you see them outside they’re the best. They no born the wife well make she eat to her satisfaction. He will count meat and pure water. It’s well."

@Usonwa added:

"You even tried and stayed for two years! If he do it to me once, I will move without looking back."

Watch the video here:

