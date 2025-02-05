A Nigerian man celebrated himself after he started a car wash business following months of job-hunting

He mentioned the location of the business and appreciated God for the beginning of his new venture

Many who came across the post congratulated the young man and wished him well in his endeavours

A Nigerian man celebrated himself after beginning his new business.

The man who started a car wash business melted the hearts of many when he shared the story behind his new venture.

Nigerian man shows off his car wash equipment after spending months job-hunting. Photo: @Sir_Jayprime

Source: Twitter

Man shares job-hunting experience

In an X post by @Sir_Jayprime, the young man narrated his experience with job-hunting.

He noted that he started looking for employment but was unsuccessful.

It continued for months and the man decided to create a new business since the jobs he applied for were not forthcoming.

Man begins car wash business

After thinking about how to make ends meet, the man decided to start a car wash business.

He announced his new business on X and appreciated God for his venture.

In the post on X, he shared a picture of himself and a car washing equipment for the job.

He also mentioned the location of the business.

The tweet read:

“After months of job hunting and couldn't land any, I have decided to start a Car wash business. May the name of Jesus be praised. My Location is No 9 power line by Okunola Egbeda Lagos state Nigeria.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail man’s car wash business

Many who came across the post congratulated the young man and wished him well in his endeavours.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@dare93_official said:

"Congratulations bro. May God increase your new business."

@Emperorpapillo said:

"God will bless this as he releases his breathe of increase on it in Jesus' name."

@Alpha_Femalee said:

"Best thing you’ve done for yourself. Congratulations."

@vickelokorie said:

"With a good site, this is a money spinner. Just do this with integrity and make sure you monitor closely your workers. Good luck!"

@InnnnHoliday said:

"Who is in Egbeda Lagos I want to pay for 5-10 people to go and get their car WASH."

Read more related stories on jobs

LASU graduate becomes zobo seller

In a related story, a graduate of the Lagos State University recounted her years in school as she had become a zobo seller.

She said she wouldn’t have wasted her years in school if she had known the business she would end up with.

Those who came across the video shared their opinions on the lady’s stance, while others gave similar experiences.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng