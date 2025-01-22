A young lady attracted netizens after she cried out over her N40,000 salary as a registered nurse

She said she was a registered nurse based in Osogbo, Osun state and needed a job to make ends meeet

Many who came across the lady’s tweet offered to assist her in getting a job, while others told her about international opportunities

A Nigerian lady lamented the salary she earned as a registered nurse in Osogbo, Osun state.

She said her N40,000 salary was insufficient to support herself, as she sought a job online.

A registered nurse in Osogbo, Osun state, earning N40k salary cries out online as Nigerians offer to help. Photo: @AbolarinEl90184

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @AbolarinEl90184, the young lady announced her predicament and said she was open to job opportunities.

She said she graduated from the Osun State School of Nursing, and N40,000 was the standard salary for registered nurses in her area.

Her tweet went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views as of the time of this report.

It read:

“I'm a registered Nurse and I'm currently residing in Osogbo. I'm highly in need of a job pls. This 40k can not do anything.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as registered nurse seeks job opening

@IbiOriDamisi said:

"Hi Duni, please get your IELTS ready asap, I'll send you a DM later in the evening."

@kadmaye said:

"Please start thinking of applying for jobs in UK, Australia and USA, ur discipline is highly sought and pays well in abroad, please don’t waste ur time much in Nigeria living on stipends as a nurse, you would spend some money on the process but don’t be scared to start, I wouldn’t knw where ur helpers would come from."

@PrinceSomorin said:

Good morning. I have a feeling that this is a life altering post you’ve just made. I’ll love to read where you end up in a year. Good luck."

@thebigdammy said:

"40k as RN ke? even for internship, we earn over 160k in federal hospitals. I pray you find a good paying job, it’s not easy."

@ituajiv said:

"Do you like to go to the UK or the United States?"

@SolaAdebayo_ said:

"Check sites like indeed, Glassdoor, etc for Uk sponsorship jobs. You have to believe, put in some work (cv & applications) and be determined to make it work. Make it your year. Godspeed."

@OloriOfOloris said:

"40k for a whole registered nurse? That is beyond poor. Even intern nurses are getting x4 of that. How are they allowed to pay a health official that amount of momey? Are there no regulatory bodies?"

Read more related stories on jobs

Unemployed lady becomes UK registered nurse

In a related story, a Nigerian woman celebrated becoming a registered nurse in the United Kingdom after being unemployed.

She shared how she started 2024 as an unemployed Kwara state resident before relocating to the UK.

Many who came across the video asked for details about her education in the UK and congratulated her.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng