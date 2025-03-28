Man reportedly finds out wife has N3.6m after losing son over N25k medical bill

A Nigerian man who reportedly lost his only son because he could not afford a N25,000 medical bill discovered something more painful

The man found out that his wife got an alert of N3.6m, and he took action regarding their marriage

Many who came across the post gave their opinion on the story and shared their thoughts on the man’s actions

A Nigerian man was heartbroken after losing his only son due to a N25,000 medical bill he could not afford.

He then found out that his wife had received N3.6m in her account.

Man discovers his wife had N3.6m after they lost their son. Photo: fizkes via Getty Images Photo for illustration only

Source: TikTok

The story was shared on X by @dkkcaramell, who claimed that the man in question was her neighbour.

She said the man decided to divorce his wife and was currently single.

The lady said:

“Husband divorce his wife after finding an alert of ₦3.6m and their only son died in the hospital because of 25000. Right/wrong. To all those saying this can't be true, it actually happened to my neighbor. And, by the way, he's currently single.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions as man divorces his wife

Netizens shared their opinion on the story as the post went viral on social media.

@Loadedbrodah said:

"They're both foolish with the wife leading! The man himself couldn't raise 25k? Makes the story incredible lol. Borrow? Loan? Cry to public? Ah abeg na."

@umukoro_timothy

"Wrong. Women are very wicked, something like that happened to me,when I lost my job 2023 alarm when finished me my wife completely ignored me during those moments I discovered she have 2m in her account and hungry when finished me and my children.thank God I survived."

@ClintonOmeri said:

"Those of who are are saying it is not true, you have not met some terrible women. Wait until you do. A friend of mine, was actually looking at getting a bigger generator for his house and just needed 50k, the wife meanwhile had 3.2 million in her account."

@ip_uchechukwu said:

"Few years ago a woman died in the hospital because her husband who's running around to raise around 30k to deposit in the hospital, came late. After her death, the family found over 60k she hid in the wrapper she's tying while on the hospital bed. These things happen every time."

@anwumario said:

"Yep, seen worst , waited for the man to come buy panadol , b4 you know it the boy had kicked the bucket."

Man reportedly finds out wife has N3.6m after losing son over N25k medical bill. Photo: DjelicS, Jacob Wackerhausen. Photo for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a pastor gave his wife the first car he bought and continued trekking, while a woman gave her iPhone 16 to her boyfriend and lied that it was stolen.

Man discovers wife on leave after unexpected visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man whose wife forgot her lunch pack at home was surprised after he visited her office to give it to her.

He did not find his wife in the office and was given an unexpected reason for her absence at work.

Many who came across the story wondered why the woman did not tell her husband about her leave.

