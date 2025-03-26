A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @koko_moni_1, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, with a big bungalow and a small building with balcony beside the gate.

He also showed the interior of the buildings and did a tour of the big compound.

The young man congratulated himself on his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, while expressing gratitude to God for giving him a house.

He said:

"Congratulations to me. Latest house owner.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man flaunts new building

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@EMMANUEL-001 said:

"You use juju do something and you still use there’s nothing juju can do."

@mama said:

"How you wan take maintain this kind white house?"

@Dfw_Josh said:

"Omo this one loud… Congratulations. I pray God do my own."

@PESOS said:

"Omor I pray make my wire Dey clear, 5 banks is gone without anything , God help me I deserve congratulations."

@Mayowa_1 said:

"I don repost people way build house die I pray say God help help me too build my house so they go repost mine too."

@Eric Billionz said:

"Once I hear this sound I go just dy smile cus I know say na congratulations."

@SammyO_fx said:

"Minimum 70m well spent. Congratulations."

@Santiago said:

"Congrats bro mine dey ruffing now I pray for more money to complete it Amen."

@Ramson smith said:

"They didn't plan this building very well look @ the gateman house is too much closer to the main building hiss it doesn't make sense. congrats though."

