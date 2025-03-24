A Nigerian mother showed the items her child received during his classmate's birthday at school

She unboxed the package which had her son's name on it, and unveiled the expensive items inside

Many who came across the video hailed the celebrant's family for the items they gave to their child's classmates

A Nigerian woman unveiled the items her son received at his school during his classmate's birthday.

The woman showed the customised box her son was given and proceeded to unbox it.

In a video by @omowon03 on TikTok, the mother showed the box which had her son's name, Obaloluwa, on it.

On the box was a toy and a writing pad but on opening the box, she saw a variety of expensive items.

The items include different types of water bottles, different toys, face cap, glasses, shirt, plates, colouring set, wrist watch, amongst others.

The woman said:

“Happy birthday Aleesha. I pray God Almighty watch over you and continue to provide for your parents.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail classmate's birthday package

@AdesewaThe1st said:

"Meanwhile some schools don't allow birthdays and I think I like the idea. Do your birthday at home or in church."

@KWINLEE_05 said:

"My son birthday is December 26. Birthday no Dey meet him for school but we Dey collect from others. Enjoyment won wound us."

@Mimi said:

"I will make sure my babies are born during the holidays nobody fit put me inside this kind pressure abeg."

@Arike_ade said:

"Honeyland parents get doings normally. Our children birthday packages are always huge."

@vidasfashionstore said:

"Omo thank God my daughter’s school only allow cake, 1 carton of caprisone for the kids and 1 pack of malt for the teachers. No more no less. Nobody fit pressure each other."

@AraEventsSolutions said:

"If I go pack dz kind stuff for my daughter’s classmates , na to go share Am myself oo… b4 u hear now say Aunty don resign next week she don go open kids store."

@EWA EMI_OLUWA said:

"All this items are expensive ooo. my daughter wey wan do 1 year bayi, na me know how much i done spend bayi."

@aduke_tio_common said:

"See pressure."

@mammyfizzy said:

"Na to tell them say my children na December 31 and January 1 because where una they carry birthday go I no understand ooo."

In related stories, a young girl’s parents threw a birthday party for their daughter in class while a man dressed as Spiderman for his son's birthday.

16-year-old girl gets car, iPhone 16 on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum went the extra mile to celebrate her daughter's birthday with expensive luxury gifts.

She got her daughter 16 gifts including a car, an iPhone 16 and a box of cash, sparking reactions from the celebrant.

Many reacted after seeing the amount given to the young girl and other luxurious birthday gifts she received.

