A Nigerian lady shared how her father travelled to visit her in Italy without any prior notice about the trip

She shared a video of her father’s journey as she narrated how he only knew about the trip when he got to the airport

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s experience and hailed his children

A Nigerian lady based in Italy shared how her father travelled to the country without him knowing.

The lady said she decided not to tell her father that his visa was out so he wouldn’t share the news.

Lady's father shares how she brought her father to Italy. Photo: @easyfamilyy

Source: TikTok

Lady’s dad embarks on surprise Italy trip

In the video by @easyfamilyy on TikTok, the lady said she and her siblings tricked her dad into coming to Lagos from Benin City to deliver foodstuffs to someone who would bring them over to Italy.

It was when he arrived at the Lagos airport that he knew that he was the one travelling to Italy.

He got to know when his agent brought the documents containing his visa and flight ticket.

Lady excited as father arrives Italy to see her and her kids. Photo: @easyfamilyyy

Source: TikTok

She noted that her father travelled to Italy to see his grandchildren for the first time.

The woman captioned the video:

“Get ready with my Dad to travel from Benin City. Nigeria to Italy to see his grandchildren for the first time.. we Dciv Epa tire.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s trip to Italy

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s experience and hailed his children.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Mr nice Guy 88801 Abia said:

"First time for a woman brought her father abroad... GOD WILL CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU MY SISTER FOR BRINGING YOUR FATHER ABROAD."

Temple of truth said:

"God will bless you abundantly, the first lady to carry her father to Europe 🇪🇺, the rest na only mother leaving the father behind in nigeria."

@sylviaojugo5 said:

"This is what will happen to my mum soon. Nor be like Uk trip when the whole knew she was coming to UK. good idea."

@Kenneth Obaraye said:

"To get visa to Europe 🇪🇺 na good news? there thousands of yorubas who has been flying into United States and UK for all their life. local people from edo."

@BIG DOM said:

"Na papa way do well them dey carry go abroad."

@Ms_Votie said:

"Na wetin Nigerian parents deserve be this. You did well keeping it from him."

@Esther Akuwaya

"Hiding the good news from him was the BEST!"

Read more related stories on Nigerians in the diaspora

Nurse relocates to Canada as permanent resident

In a related story, a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Canada as a permanent resident.

Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she travelled with her man.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng