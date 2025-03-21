It was a teary moment for a Nigerian lady at a Nigerian airport as her beloved brother left the country

The lady and her family members had accompanied her brother to the airport to say their goodbyes when she became overwhelmed with emotions

An emotional video showing the touching family moment has sent social media users into a frenzy

A Nigerian lady, who is a nurse, has shared an emotional video announcing her brother's relocation abroad.

The nurse could not keep her emotions in check at the airport and shed tears while hugging her departing brother.

Emotional moment for family at airport

She and her family members, including their mum, were at the airport to see off the departing young man.

At some point in the video, her brother shed tears. The video concluded with her brother taking a last gaze at them before exiting the scene and going further into the airport.

The lady said she broke down in tears again when he turned back to look at them.

Commenting on her brother's departure, the nurse admitted her heart is heavier, but took pride in her brother's decision to move abroad. She noted that she will always love him. Her emotional reaction read:

"My brother, my friend, my everything.

"My heart is a little heavier knowing you're far away, but I'm so proud of you for taking this new step, no matter the distance I will always Love you hubby❤️."

Lady's emotional outburst moved people

precyworld ❤️❤️ said:

"Congratulations to him."

morenikejiola said:

"May God continue to be with you all,this is so beautiful to watch."

💎gemchic🫦 collections 🛍️ said:

"It’s well just like yesterday 🥰thanks for all you do for your siblings."

FabriksbyHoyin said:

"Wa ko ere Oko de Ile,u left home in peace,u will not return in pieces. Amen."

Pharmacist Lawrence said:

"I literally cried ....gosh!!! someday he'll be back with eruptions of joy."

Dammey_sol said:

"The tears I didn’t shed last year, I always cry within me everyday ,cos if I should burst crying, no one will console me..especially how things is."

wumiewa said:

"I wish him success. Mama will live long to eat d fruits of her labour in Jesus name."

Gbemisola_Arewa said:

"He way he turn his back got me 😢.. That shows he's telling you people he's going to WIN ,Succeed, excel, break yokes, and elevate the name of his family🙏.. Mummy will live long IJN."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a family got emotional at an airport as they saw off their dad who relocated abroad.

Lady weeps at airport as her family relocates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady burst into tears at an airport as her family of six relocated overseas without her.

An emotional video showed how the lady accompanied her family members to the airport to see them off. She panned her camera to show her family members and their bags on an airport trolley as they got ready to leave.

"Everything is fine, until your whole family of 6 decides to pack their entire life in 12 suitcases and relocate without you," the lady captioned her video while keeping mum on the reason for being left behind.

