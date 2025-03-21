A video of a foreigner refusing to near a pit latrine in a village has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The White lady married a black man, who took her to his village and showed her their local restroom

People commented on her physical appearance and the camera she took to the pit toilet area, while some criticised the man for showing her such a thing

An African man was amused by the reaction of his White wife after he showed her the pit toilet in his village.

The black man watched as his wife refused to go near the pit latrine after she had approached it with a camera.

He urged her to go near it and she responded:

"No, that's okay. I can smell it from here."

Commenting on the village restroom, the man made her understand that it is why they are building another one. A statement she agreed with.

Sharing the clip of his wife's reaction on TikTok, the man wrote:

"She even couldn’t get any closer than that."

Some internet users wondered why she went to the toilet with a camera, while others hailed her beauty. The video went viral on TikTok

People react to White lady's behaviour

Marshall said:

"😂😂😂😂 I can smell it from here."

Joe 87 said:

"😄 Bro we plan places like Serena hotel for visitors not this."

Ross said:

"Bra dont build another one pit toilet ,Living in a village but norlonger using pit toilet BUILD DRAIN and FLASHING TOILET INSIDE THE HOUSE."

smartprint & jersey collection said:

"Olaba nze who grew up using pit latrines kati nzitya kuba it's long time I'm not using them kati oyo."

0006890 said:

"She's leaving u with fake smiles."

Johnson said:

"So what is the meaning of showing us your improvish village with Oyibo wife."

Ali Mugi said:

"Thanks for marking well the ur place..!! The content sells!!"

D twins♥️♥️😘🐒🐕 said:

"Kati kyagamba tagenda kudamu kupama till you go back to the States 😥 she's so beautiful Bambi."

Basekie said:

"Was she going to take pics of our faces or?, why was she carrying a camera to the latrine/toilet."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White lady who married a Nigerian man was captured preparing food with firewood in the village.

White lady leaves US, marries village man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White lady who sold all her belongings in America and married a village man in Africa had opened up about her reason for doing so.

The White lady, a missionary, recounted how God gave her a vision about her man when they weren't thinking about marriage. She said she had denied many suitors before now but accepted Alberta after God's message to her. In her words:

"In my heart, I was hurting because I was falling in love with Alberta because God told me he is my husband so I allowed myself to have feelings for him."

