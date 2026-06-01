A young man who applied to the University of Lagos to study a medical course has shared his experience online

The individual mentioned that in his first JAMB attempt, he got a specific score but was denied admission by UNILAG

In the same post, he revealed that he sat for the UTME exam once again and got a higher score, and he applied to another university

A former admission seeker at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has taken to his social media page to share his experience and his JAMB scores.

In the said post, he mentioned that in his first JAMB attempt, even though he had a high score, he was denied admission. On his second attempt at writing the JAMB exam, he got a higher score and passed the cut-off mark.

UNILAG candidate denied admission talks about second JAMB attempt. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/triplejjjayyy, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

Man denied admission by UNILAG trends

@triplejjjayyy took to his page to share this after several social media users shared their UTME experience and their scores.

Sharing his own, @triplejjjayyy mentioned that he is currently a medical student at Afe Babalola University.

Before he secured admission to study at Afe Babalola University, he mentioned that he had written JAMB multiple times.

In his first UTME, he got a total of 284, but the University of Lagos denied him admission.

He wrote the JAMB exam again and, this time around, his score was very high, and he met the cut-off mark for the course he initially applied for at the University of Lagos.

University of Lagos aspirant shares story after admission rejection. Photo Source: Twitter/triplejjjayyy

Source: Twitter

UNILAG applicant posts UTME scores

However, he applied to Afe Babalola University this time, and the score secured him admission to study a medical course at the institution.

On his social media page, @riplejjjayyy wrote:

"2 UTME attempts scoring."

"283, 330 respectively."

"1 O'level attempt."

"Applied to UNILAG, got denied at first, and surpassed the cut-off mark in the second attempt."

"Currently a medical student at Afe Babalola University."

Several individuals praised his brilliance in the comment section of the post he shared online.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shared her emotional journey after graduating with a First Class degree.

The young lady revealed that she once felt discouraged by her results and even vowed not to read again after a difficult academic experience. However, she later returned to her studies, worked hard, and eventually graduated with a First Class degree.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has gone viral after sharing her final university results and convocation moments online.

The young lady revealed that she spent 8 years in school for a 5-year course, but still graduated with a First Class degree. She also shared a video from her convocation ceremony.

Lady returns to school after 8 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has offered admission to a lady eight years after she finished secondary school.

The young lady revealed that she wrote JAMB once after returning to school and was eventually offered her chosen course.

Source: Legit.ng