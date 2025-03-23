A young Nigerian lady went viral on social media after showing off her newly completed storey building

In a video shared on TikTok, she displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video marvelled after seeing the finished look and celebrated her

A Nigerian lady’s achievement in building her dream house from scratch has earned her accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young lady named Kudirat Ogunro showed the moment she started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Lady Builds Her Dream House From Scratch, Many React as She Shows Off Beautiful Storey Buiding

Lady celebrates as she becomes landlady

The video, shared on TikTok by @semilorepweety gave a glimpse into the lady’s journey as she transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful storey building.

It showed the building’s beginning stage to its completed phase and the beautiful views.

She said:

“From Scratch to dream come true! I’m proud to have built my home with my own hands, and I’m grateful for the journey.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as young lady flaunts dream house

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the lady's effort, filling the comments section with congratulations.

Others also "tapped" into her achievement and marvelled at the big building.

@MAKEUP ARTIST IN IYANAIPAJA said:

"As this flow up on my Fyp early Wednesday morning, we all known Wednesday as a mercy day. I’m using this moment to tap from this huge grace. I’ll also be congratulate soon ijmn. Can I see a Big Amen from the comment section."

@SimmyHub.ng said:

"People I admire? The silent ones doing great for themselves. Awon odogwus. most of una no dey see this kind people use do mentors to emulate Afi TikTok content realtors. CONGRATULATIONS SIS."

@OLADIAMOND said:

"Congratulations kudirat , you live long to enjoy it in bliss and prosperity. as i pray for you so shall it be for me too."

@larahouseofbeauty said:

"Congratulations,this is really from the scratch,kudos to yourself ma,you have tried."

@user2961939797503 said:

"I saw the beginning and finished work of this great project. My testimony is now in Jesus Name. congratulations sweetie."

@ayomi said:

"Congratulations sis, dey will not buried you and children there in Jesus name amen, much love."

@omoiyateacher said:

"If a lady can work hard and build this house, I will never give up. u're a true inspiration and mentor. You show us that with perseverance, we should never give up. Congratulations to you. live long."

