Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Openiyi has shared a sweet moment with one of her South African fans

A video of the beautiful singer's recent performance in the country has emerged online for all to see

However, many were surprised to see how attentive Tems was to one of her fans, as she held him close

Multi-award-winning music star Temilade Openiyi is one of the Nigerian celebrities who made it to the front line of the trends table on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Tems, as she is fondly called, appeared to have been performing in South Africa recently. However, a video of the Grammy Award winner and a fan has sent fans into a state of excitement after seeing the moment they shared.

The singer pulled the fan close, hugged and asked for details about him, she even made a song for him. Fans could be heard screaming in the background while this went on.

Highly-respected Nigerian singer and music producer Tems shared what her life before fame looked like.

The singer was invited to an interview with Big Boy TV when she shared how she started her music career and met Wizkid.

Tems disclosed that she only had a few songs before she met Wizkid and recorded Essence, which later became a huge hit. This prompted fans to resurrect their narrative that the Ojuelegba crooner made her.

Many react to Tems' clip with SA fan

Read some reactions below:

@Stunnavegas_ said:

"This boy no get respect oh 😂."

@wakapalesaa said:

"I was gonna ask, what are we at this point.😭."

@simplyjoneszy said:

"See where he put head"

@DELLISONBitcoin said:

"But if na for Nigeria now she no go let this guy near her so wicked and f**ked up celebrity’s we support."

@adeniyiontwit said:

"Lil homie has won in life 🥹. Only him and wizkid has ever gotten that close to ms."

@mohubedt said:

"She's so soft spoken, we barely heard her or struggled to make out what she was saying especially at the back 😵‍💫..... but this is so cool."

@BrightOluleke said:

"Temsbaby, how could you do this to me and you know how far we’ve come 💔."

@real_dayo50 said:

"Na ogun go kill the guy……Na my wife he deh put head for her chest😂."

@yung10023 said:

"Wow 😲 what a nice link up of tems and a fan. That's so sweet of tems 🥰wish other celebrities are like her 😁."

@Lanrey0 said:

"Na only for here we Dey resemble sh*t and bouncer go ready to headbutt or skydive us."

Tems announces co-ownership of San Diego FC

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Tems announced that she has joined the league of football club owners in a new video making the rounds online.

In the recording, she was seen with members of her football club as she shared the reason for making the move.

Fans were so excited about Tem's feat that they congratulated her and shared their good wishes about her club.

