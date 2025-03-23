A Nigerian lady has received accolades from social media users after showing off the plaza that she built at a young age

A huge feat achieved by a 22-year-old Nigerian lady has garnered attention on social media platform, TikTok.

The young lady who runs a successful business, built a plaza from scratch, completing the project in a mere three months.

22-year-old lady shows off her plaza

This impressive accomplishment has inspired countless individuals, with many taking to social media to express their admiration for her.

The plaza's owner, who shared a video showing her new businessplace on TikTok under the handle @amafavyoflagos, was overjoyed about the outcome.

In the video, she showed off the progress of the building from the beginning foundation level until it was completed.

The clip was accompanied by a caption expressing her excitement and pride in her accomplishment.

"Congratulations to me. Latest plaza owner at age 22. I'm done painting my plaza I built within 3 months," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off plaza

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video were quick to flood the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising her dedication, hardwork, and business acumen.

@Mr Currency asked:

"Sorry what do you do for a living?"

@ENOCH SMITH stated:

"Omo my friend lodge dis girl for oriental hotel last year."

@Quophy simply said:

"Hold that man tight ooo sis na him be your everything."

@NaijaBuyer24 asked:

"Just curious. How much does it cost u to build soakaway ?"

@Don_Gucci said:

"She came to Ghana at the age of 14 so ebi normal for her to do this project."

@Bradflow said:

"May God expand ur source of income make e wide very well!"

@bee's hand asked:

"What do you do for a living sweetheart?"

@MELONWA FAVOUR reacted:

"Where Una dey see money congratulations."

@GOLDENCSON said:

"That girl way I see pass 22 years nothing you wan tell me."

@topewright007 said:

"Hold that man tight oo. And ur kayamata strong well well. Any other way congratulations. God will expand ur source of income."

@Solomon Glory Nkechi said:

"Dem dey do 30daysrant if tinubu see dis one he go say we no dey talk true, congratulations dear."

@LONER commented:

"I like as she no Dey reply anybody if person no make am Una go still complain. EYAWEREY GAN OO."

@AkosuaEnzy said:

"However you get your money no bi my concern, how wisely you used it ,is the key, proud of you girl, go higher."

@VIEEE said:

"Almost 25 n nothing to show bak in my fathers house but i believe the best is yet to come."

@Godsownunegbu344 added:

"It's nobody's concern if you make it legally or illegally. Just sha make that money and be successful in this current Nigeria Anyways congrats Stranger. I'm so proud of you."

Watch the video here:

