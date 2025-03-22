A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member shares how she caught students cheating during examination

She displayed the cheat sheets, also known as “expo”, that she found with them during the examination

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s retrieval, sparking reactions

A female corps member serving in a school shared her experience during her students’ examination.

The lady, undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, said she caught students cheating in the exam hall.

Female NYSC Member Catches Students Cheating During Examination, Displays “Expo” Papers She Seized

In a video by @just.bimhe on TikTok, the lady showed the cheat sheets, also known as “expo” that she seized from the students.

The papers had supposed answers to the questions that were asked during the examination.

She captioned the video:

“POV: You retrieved numerous atomic bombs from students. Just another day to retrieve expos lmao. They call me agba malpractice catcher.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC catches cheating students

The video went viral, as many shared their thoughts on the lady’s retrieval of the cheat sheets while some shared similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@GABRIEL TRACY said:

"Na corper you be,you nur be God."

@MediaTokNaija said:

"Unrelated but why NYSC teacher dey always enter my eye when I dey sec school."

@xo_edward said:

"During your time dem no do you like this oo. try Dey pity them."

@Neyoflox said:

"God sef no say if na me i go just act like say i no see them, cos i was once in their shoes."

Olayemi O. said:

"Smile. I was the CLO during my time (2015), and I can tell you authoritatively that some Corp Members couldn't spell May and March. Also, some couldn't spell their surnames. This is for a fact!!! My submission was to buttress more on your post as per today's reality. Please keep transferring knowledge to these peeps. Kudos."

@SRJ said:

"I hope you reported them. If not if one doctor forget spoon for person belle make una no talk oh."

@LONER said:

"Like say you self never carry atomic bomb before. Na corper we be, we no be God."

@OramendiPapus said:

"Sister the town you Dey them get craze for head and jazz ohhh , no make them plan you ohh . Many of the boys be young cultist lowkey ohhh . Government school for lesh of all towns na hm you Dey overdo."

