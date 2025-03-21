A lady used her savings to buy an iPhone 16 Plus only to end up losing it after some hours

Details about how the iPhone 16 Plus was stolen have emerged on social media, sparking reactions

Many who came across the story shared their thoughts on the missing iPhone 16 Plus bought with savings

A lady lost her iPhone 16 Plus just hours after she bought it with her savings.

It was said that she saved up to buy the phone but it got stolen on the same day it was purchased.

An X user, @maxvayshia, shared the details about how the event unfolded on the social media platform.

The X user added that the lady said she wanted to power the phone till it was fully charged.

Sadly, after the phone was fully charged, it was reportedly stolen.

The tweet read:

"Someone saved up and bought an iPhone 16 Plus this morning and it was stolen like an hour ago. She was charging it for full charge first use. It was stolen after it was fully charged."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady's iPhone 16 Plus gets stolen

Many who came across the story shared their thoughts on the missing iPhone 16 Plus bought with savings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Zabb_Nation said:

"Which kind continuous update be this. We suppose don rest on the circumstances that it was stolen, which one be it was taken after fully charge."

@yodasama2 said:

"Back in school someone's laptop was stolen from his room. 24hrs later the power pack got stolen from that same room. An intentional thief."

@osweetlili7 said:

"Was she charging it where she bought it?? I can't imagine how she's going through."

@Chinenyenn19635 said:

"Very painful."

@FoxLimaWaziri said:

"It’s an expensive phone, let her track it."

@urchyberry said:

iPhone are traceable, whether off or on. If the person knows what to do, he can get it back. Whoever is buying that phone is buying problem. You didn't read "off or on". It is still traceable. Even we that buy it in the market, if you don't come with receipt, know the history of the phone or know you in person, we won't buy. Just get the IMEI and give to the tracer. Hopefully they will be reasonable with the chargers."

@Selaphiel98 said:

"iPhone can't be traced unless it's a daft person that stole it."

