Reps Seal Fate of Ugochinyere, Announce New Rules for Principal Offices

House of Representatives restricts first-term lawmakers from principal leadership roles

Only members with four-year terms qualify for leadership positions based on legislative experience

Deputy Spokesperson Agbese views decision as validation of the House's commitment to legislative integrity

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has approved a new interpretation of its standing orders, effectively restricting first-term lawmakers from occupying principal leadership positions in the chamber.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson, which sought clarity on Order Seven, Rule 15 of the House Standing Orders. The motion passed unanimously without debate.

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A statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 10, noted that lawmakers agreed that only members with a full four-year legislative term qualify as having “cognate legislative experience,” a requirement for appointment into principal offices.

Ugochinyere and first-term lawmakers affected

The resolution directly affects Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and other first-time legislators who had shown interest in leadership roles, including minority leadership positions.

The House also referenced global parliamentary practice, noting that experienced lawmakers are better positioned to strengthen institutional memory and improve legislative stability.

It further aligned its position with the Senate’s interpretation of “cognate legislative experience,” reinforcing the emphasis on prior full-term service.

Agbese hails decision as vindication

Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese, welcomed the resolution, describing it as a validation of earlier concerns raised about eligibility.

“The House notes that Order Seven, Rule 15 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives states that ‘only members with cognate legislative experience as Members of the House of Representatives shall be eligible for appointment as Principal Officers of the House,’” he said.

Agbese added:

“No one goes to heaven through the back doors… You must be a ranking Member. You must have cognate experience… You cannot smuggle yourself into an office you are not qualified for.”

The House said the decision is aimed at strengthening institutional memory, ensuring continuity, and promoting more mature representation within parliamentary leadership structures.

Agbese alleges forgery over minority leader contest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that chaos erupted in the House of Representatives as lawmakers battled for the minority leader position to replace Chinda.

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Source: Legit.ng