NBA's Celtics sold for record $6.1 bn: Boston Globe
The NBA's Boston Celtics are being sold to the head of a California private equity firm for $6.1 billion, a record price for a US sports franchise, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.
The newspaper, citing a league source, said the Celtics ownership team had agreed to sell the team to William Chisholm, managing director and co-founder of Symphony Technology Group.
It said the $6.1 billion purchase price is the highest ever paid for a North American sports team, surpassing the $6.05 billion paid for the NFL's Washington Commanders.
Chisholm, a Massachusetts native, is a longtime fan of the Celtics, the current NBA champions, according to the Globe.
The newspaper said three other buyers had been under consideration -- Steve Pagliuca, a Celtics co-owner; Stan Middleman, a co-owner of MLB's Philadelphia Phillies; and The Friedkin Group.
Source: AFP
