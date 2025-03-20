A food vendor has taken to social media to share her scary experience after mistakenly entering a market by past 2am

According to the food vendor, she had thought that the time was 5am but found out much later that she was wrong

In a video, she showed netizens the state of the market at that odd hour of the day and admitted she got so scared

A lady in Ghana has shared her experience after unknowingly entering the market by past 2am.

The food vendor said she thought the time was 5am, but soon realised she had made a mistake.

A lady visits a market at 2am and met it empty. Photo Credit: @big_brinel

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the food vendor walked around the market, showing netizens its empty state.

At first, she saw no one, but later on found an open shop.

"I was so scared," the food vendor admitted in the video.

People wondered how she could not tell the time before heading to the market.

A lady enters a market at 2am and gets scared over the things she sees. Photo Credit: @big_brinel

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reaction trail food vendor's video

Gwenaydat said:

"Dome market women are not serious makola u will meet traders selling."

shasha said:

"Madam don't make tht mistake again."

@HunterAppleseed said:

"Your story doesn’t add up. How can you use your fon to order for Uber and not know what time it was. And the Uber driver didn’t also ask why you were going to the market that early."

deLIONqueen collections said:

"In Kumasi suame market even 1am u will meet traders there. some of these women literally sleep there."

Mirage said:

"This does not make sense, your fon does not have time?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who bent down in a Lagos market with his phone to find spirits had shared the outcome.

Man shares scary market experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who bent down in a Lagos market had shared scary things he saw.

Before the 2016 encounter, the man said he first tried bending down in the market in JSS 2 after his classmate told tales of strange creatures in the marketplace. He said he saw nothing then.

When the discussion came up again in senior secondary school, the man said he tried it again in the market but was disappointed. His curiosity got the better of him in 2016, despite market women and bus drivers warning him against it. He observed that everywhere became quiet when he bent down after pretending to drop his keys. He first saw a black creature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng