A Nigerian man who left the country years ago in search of greener pastures abroad has opened up about life in the United States.

The man, @noxacomedy, said he left Nigeria at a time when the exchange rate was N348 to a dollar, noting that he doesn't regret the move.

Nigerian man's first experience in the US

According to the Nigerian youth, he realised that he had been wasting his time in Nigeria within five minutes of touching down at a US airport. In his words:

"The very first time I landed in the US, under five minutes at the airport, that was when I realised I have been wasting my time in Nigeria."

He advised people to travel out at least once in their lifetime to experience life elsewhere.

"See, let me advice you eh, no matter how much you make in Africa, no matter how much you have worked in Africa, make it a necessity to travel abroad one day. Whether to hustle, whether to enjoy, vacation, tourism, very very important."

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man highlighted certain reasons people should travel abroad.

According to him, people abroad value life. He added that going abroad was therapeutic and medicinal.

The man also mentioned that there was law and order.

Man's account of US sparks reactions online

OliGod said:

"Going abroad no question is good for holiday, vacation, tourism etc. but for relocation when you are in you 40s is a waste of time. right now you still think as a worker n not a business man."

Dera ivy♥️ said:

"The moment o arrived…the cool breeze wey blow me make me realise say I don enter where better pass naija."

Ridwan Leczy Olaleka said:

"Brother if is about value of health or life u are right.. but no life in Abroad, I love my country. The only issue in nigeria is bad governance.. God bless Nigeria."

user7200557509971 said:

"I don't know what abroad you're talking about because I don't dey this America for 20 years, I want go back."

Solexbrown said:

"If you are earning up to 500k monthly in Nigeria, is it advisable to leave it and come abroad ?"

Avant said:

"Free healthcare, free child education, good environment, sanity, core value, tax refund gains, etc i went to Canada and felt alive."

Drey of lisbon 🇵🇹 🇳🇬 said:

"Your Orientation will change the day you leave Nigeria your mentality and reasoning sef go change I am happy I made the move."

Chrisemeka1970 said:

"You are a good person for saying that truth for people to understand that difference between Nigeria and overseas. God bless you for your truth."

