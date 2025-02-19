A Nigerian man said all the churches he had attended in America did not pray with any form of seriousness attached

According to the man, the people he met in the churches were praying as if they did not have any problem

He said he was in need of a more vibrant church which promotes aggressive ways of praying in America

A man who lives in the United States of America said he observed unseriousness in the way people pray in churches over there.

According to the man, many people he encountered in the churches he attended did not attach seriousness to their prayers.

The man said he observed that churches in America don't pray aggressively. Photo credit: TikTok/Mayowa Alexis.

In a post on TikTok, the man, Mayowa Alexis said the churches were not praying aggressively.

He noted that the people he saw praying were behaving as if they did not have any problems disturbing their hearts.

Alexis asked his followers to help recommend any aggressive praying church in America for him.

His words:

"Please recommend any aggressive praying church in America all the churches I've been to here the congregation pray like they don't have problems in life."

The man says he is looking for a church that prays more aggressively. Photo credit: TikTok/Mayowa Alexis.

Reactions as man says Americans don't pray well

@Big_OCL said:

"Make I no lie, na ptsd Dey worry you. E Dey always be like addiction."

@OLUCHI said:

"Maybe that’s why they don’t have problems."

@Josephine26 said:

"It not abt aggressiveness in prayer but what ur gaith carries,u can pray quietly and result shows up speedily."

@Bella said:

"Try one where they’re speaking anything but English. Some problems are too serious for English."

@Marion said:

"Redeemers church of Christ lanham Maryland."

@Iyla said:

"He is saying he doesn’t want a powerless church. He wants signs and wonders and a church that pray like they are desperate for change. America has been deactivated."

@RsUcTaH’Sr said:

"This made me laugh and actually made my morning."

@Ms Lulu Thandiwe. said:

"If I was God I would be so irritated the way people shout and pray screaming like talk normal abeg. Good I am not."

@Elizabeth said:

"I don't like aggressive churches but you see churches that do praise and worship from the depth of their heart."

@bejide said:

"Look for Mfm church mountain of fire and miracle ministries. Na you go run from prayer."

@user8644897859208 said:

"I don’t think they have spiritual problem or faulty family background, and most especially they pray with faith without doubt but I will recommend you to join any online Nigeria prayer like NSPPD 7am."

