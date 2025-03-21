Man Who Lives in USA Lists Things He Has Learned As Immigrant, Says There Are Many Opportunities
- A Nigerian man who relocated to the United States of America has shared some of the things he has learned there
- One thing the man mentioned is that there are so many opportunities that can make one succeed in the USA
- He also said he noticed there are so many beautiful girls in the USA but noted that it is difficult to see one with good character
A Nigerian man who has lived in the USA for a while has come out to share some things he noticed in the country.
The man said there are many things that make the USA different from his country Nigeria.
In a post he made on TikTok, Ojay Israel said mental health is a big thing in the US, so he makes sure he takes care of himself.
Israel said he engages in sporting activities to keep his mental health at its best.
He said there are many opportunities which could make an immigrant to succeed in the United States.
Also, Israel said there are many beautiful girls in the USA, but the problem is how to find one that has good character.
His words:
"Mental health is a big thing and one way I stay healthy mentally is to regularly engage in a sports activity at least once every week. So many beautiful girls, but to see better girl na by connection. almost 80% of them get "shoko" for head. I don't know why, so I stay away. If you get invited for lunch or dinner at a restaurant abeg hold your money for pocket. If you no get money, just respectfully decline the invitation. I learnt the hard way. There are so many opportunities for new immigrants that can make you succeed, like a free scholarship program, etc. You won't see these opportunities publicised online. DON'T FALL SICK. Medical treatment is expensive with or without health insurance. Thanks to my traditional herbal medication. At the end of it all, I'M GRATEFUL."
Reactions as man shares what he has learned USA
@sweetgurl said:
"Do visa for me na make I become your woman."
@Queen Tod.. said:
"The American dream... one day.... and I love the background song....it makes me nostalgic about the good old days when I enjoyed because my parents had."
@Slimcase said:
"I just wish, I can come there. Atleast to try the scholarship."
@COMRADE TEE FLASH said:
"The scholarship program is no longer available again and is hard to see now."
@Sonia said:
"Please tell me about the restaurant experience. I’m so curious."
Types of visas one can use to enter USA legally
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republican Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).
This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US, as they stand the risk of being deported.
It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.
Source: Legit.ng
