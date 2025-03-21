A Nigerian man who relocated to the United States of America has shared some of the things he has learned there

A Nigerian man who has lived in the USA for a while has come out to share some things he noticed in the country.

The man said there are many things that make the USA different from his country Nigeria.

The man says there are so many beautiful ladies in USA. Photo credit: Tiktok/OjayIsrael and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a post he made on TikTok, Ojay Israel said mental health is a big thing in the US, so he makes sure he takes care of himself.

Israel said he engages in sporting activities to keep his mental health at its best.

He said there are many opportunities which could make an immigrant to succeed in the United States.

Also, Israel said there are many beautiful girls in the USA, but the problem is how to find one that has good character.

Ojay Israel says medical treatment in the USA is not cheap. Photo credit: TikTok/Ojay Israel.

His words:

"Mental health is a big thing and one way I stay healthy mentally is to regularly engage in a sports activity at least once every week. So many beautiful girls, but to see better girl na by connection. almost 80% of them get "shoko" for head. I don't know why, so I stay away. If you get invited for lunch or dinner at a restaurant abeg hold your money for pocket. If you no get money, just respectfully decline the invitation. I learnt the hard way. There are so many opportunities for new immigrants that can make you succeed, like a free scholarship program, etc. You won't see these opportunities publicised online. DON'T FALL SICK. Medical treatment is expensive with or without health insurance. Thanks to my traditional herbal medication. At the end of it all, I'M GRATEFUL."

Reactions as man shares what he has learned USA

@sweetgurl said:

"Do visa for me na make I become your woman."

@Queen Tod.. said:

"The American dream... one day.... and I love the background song....it makes me nostalgic about the good old days when I enjoyed because my parents had."

@Slimcase said:

"I just wish, I can come there. Atleast to try the scholarship."

@COMRADE TEE FLASH said:

"The scholarship program is no longer available again and is hard to see now."

@Sonia said:

"Please tell me about the restaurant experience. I’m so curious."

