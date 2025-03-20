Some students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) surprised their lecturer in class with a unique way of appreciation

The students walked to her at the front of the class and dropped their gifts on the table before her

Their actions and the lecturer’s reaction melted hearts on social media as netizens celebrated them

A female lecturer of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Dr. Aminah Badmos, got a warm surprise from her students in class.

The final-year microbiology students decided to celebrate and appreciate the lecturer in a unique way.

A video by @microbialmavericks25 on TikTok showed when the lecturer was coming to the class.

As she sat at the podium, one of the students met her and offered her a bottle of water.

She collected it and told the class the student said she should use the water after breaking her Ramadam fast.

Unbeknownst to her, the class had planned to celebrate her with gifts.

Lecturer cries as students celebrate her with gifts

After she received the first gift, students started coming out in their numbers to drop gifts at her table.

She was so stunned that she got up and tears fell from her eyes.

The lecturer then gave an emotional speech to appreciate the students and pray for them.

The video was captioned:

“We surprised our favorite lecturer, our super sweet mummy, our best supporter, our back bone. Always coming through for us. We love you mummy thanks for all you.”

Watch the video below:

Lecturer’s emotional reaction to gifts moves many

The video went viral and was met with heartwarming responses, as some shared their observations about the surprise.

@Leezy said:

"The girl that gifted and wore her ring."

@omobolajiadesanya said:

"My sister can cry for Africa. I’m so freaking proud of you mama. You shall continue to reap the fruits of your labor biidnillah. Dr. Aminah Badmos."

@Abeki said:

"She and Dr Oni. I remember how she encouraged on my last exam in funaab , I was scared bcus before that exam I had a medical issue,but she hugged me in d hall and said 'ODUNAYO you got this'."

@Muhammad Yakubu said:

"Upon see this woman's smile you will know that she has a genuine heart. of all the videos am watching for this gifting lecturers, this one is the best. her smile is genuine and contagious."

@AbcGodmade548 said:

"The girl wey give her ring dey proposed or wetin, abi na my eye dey pain me no."

