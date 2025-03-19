A Nigerian lady has shared a video praising her beloved husband who proved his love for her in a spectacular way

According to the happy wife, her husband not only married her, but also relocated her abroad to pursue a better life

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A heartwarming video that surfaced online showed a Nigerian lady expressing her deepest gratitude to her husband, who had gone above and beyond to prove his love and commitment to her.

Her story quickly went viral on the TikTok app, garnering lots of congratulatory messages from netizens.

Abroad-based lady calls husband the absolute best man Photo credit: @queenzanga5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady hails husband who took her abroad

The lady, known on the platform as @queenzanga5, shared her heartwarming love story with netizens.

In the video, she was seen residing abroad, an evidence of her husband's determination to provide her with a better life.

She proudly described her husband as the best man on earth for wanting her to live a comfortable life.

His impressive act of relocating her overseas was a gesture that left many who watched the video in awe.

Lady praises husband for bringing her abroad Photo credit: @queenzanga5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"Absolutely the best man on earth. He married me and took me abroad. If e dey easy, run am too," the lady's caption read.

Reactions as lady praises man who took her abroad

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

The outpouring of support was a reflection of the joy and happiness that the couple's story embodied.

@official luvchizzy said:

"I pray let my hubby stop listening to gossip of what people say and bring me together with him cause, I'm suffering here in Nigeria with my son."

@Mira said:

"Na me use my hand bring myself."

@Amy_bby16 said:

"I tap from your grace gonna create this with my hubby one day."

@Ruthie stated:

"Congratulations, I know say God go do am for me too."

@Glam_by_cynthia said:

"They said they won’t bring me that I have bad character."

@Billy wrote:

"Na this kind husband go live long. Ajeh. No be all this useless Nigerian men wey go marry and keep their wives for Nigeria.God bless ur husband. He knows what you want."

@patiencesika397 said:

"Congratulations I tap."

@queenmilisentgmail.com added:

"Congratulations to you I tap from ur blessings."

Source: Legit.ng