A lecturer at Onabisi Onabanjo University shared bread and sachet water for each student in class

The lady who posted the video said the lecturer did so because one of the students complained of hunger

Many who came across the video hailed the lecturer, while others said their lecturers would not do the same

A lady shared a video of her lecturer’s response after one of the students complained of hunger in class.

She said one of the students told the lecturer that they were hungry.

Lecturer shares bread for students in class. Photo: @toyosimiracle

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @toyosimiracle, the lady showed how the lecturer gave them bread and a water sachet.

Each student had bread and a sachet of water in front of them as the lady took a video of the class.

In the video, she said:

“Na you know why you no come class today o. You wey no come class, na you know.”

The video was captioned:

“POV: A student told the lecturer that we’re hungry during lecture.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as OOU lecturer buys bread for students in class

Many who came across the video hailed the lecturer, while others said their lecturers would not do the same.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Tendon electronics store said:

"For this same oou."

@lovediary said:

"God bless the lecturer."

@WickedgirlnamedPeace said:

"uniben lecturers jump fence comot."

@Temmyxxx4 said:

"Futa lecturers left the group chat."

Read related stories about Nigerian students

Student choose first class over 100 million dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian female student went viral after she said she’d choose a first class over 100 million dollars.

In the viral video, she was asked to choose between both options and stated why she’d choose first class over the huge amount of money.

Many who came across the video reacted to the lady’s reason and shared their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng