An oyinbo woman shared her experience after relocating to Nigeria, stating that she had no regrets

In a viral video on TikTok, she listed three things she enjoyed every day since she relocated to Nigeria

Many who came across the post shared their opinions and questioned her about her experiences

An oyinbo woman got people talking after sharing her experience since her relocation to Nigeria.

She shared three things she enjoyed every day since she relocated to the country, stating that she had no regrets.

Lady shares three things she enjoys as an Oyinbo woman in Nigeria. Photo: @oyinbo.olonge

Source: TikTok

In a video by @oyinbo.olonje on TikTok, the woman was seen with her children eating pawpaw.

She captioned the video:

“My mood since I Japa’d to Nigeria because I eat organic food everyday, I pay 0 bills everyday, I homeschool and teach my kids Christian values everyday. No regrets.”

When asked if she never bought fuel, the woman said:

“No, I am not connected to nepa, we use only solar that will even pump water and cook my food. No generator at all.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail oyinbo woman’s experience in Nigeria

The woman’s video was met with mixed reactions as some questioned her concerning her bills.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@hafolaz said:

"Since I came back to Nigeria the first morning when I woke up I felt like peaceful mind quiet environment, then I realize am not going to pay any monthly mandatory bill my blood pressure came down."

Godspower Chime said:

"Nigeria offers the best opportunity to groom children the way you want... not the way society wants."

@Young Kenny said:

"Nigeria is a good country when you step out of Nigeria you can understand that. God bless Nigeria."

@Oluwa_K'D said:

"Irony of life. many are loving this country to find fulfillment somewhere else, she's coming from one of the somewhere else to find happiness in the same naija."

@Ihi said:

"Zero bills ke?? How??"

@Hajjajo said:

"Ppl under value the organic rich food we have in Africa and value the glitz and glam of western life I love Africa till I die."

@Wisdom said:

"I just pity all of you saying why Naija? I neva knw I was enjoying till I reached Ghana, Benin Rep, DRC, Togo, Nigeria, Cameroon! Also UK and other parts of Europe! Naija is better for me!"

@Mazi Chubby said:

"You see that zero bills… it’s one best thing about Nigeria. It’s easier being a millionaire here than outside this country."

Oyinbo woman who relocates to Nigeria with her children. Photo: @oyinbo.olonje

Source: TikTok

Read related stories about Oyinbo in Nigeria

Oyinbo girl joins Yoruba cultural dance

In a related story on Legit.ng, an oyinbo girl who is schooling in Nigeria joined her classmates for Yoruba cultural dance in her school.

Her mother shared a video of the girl dancing in school as the lead singer called her out to showcase her moves.

Those who came across the video gave their opinion on the girl's moves and shared other observations about the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng