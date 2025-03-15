A man who was a Winners Chapel pastor between 2019 to 2021 has recounted his unpleasant experiences doing the pastoral work

The former preacher lamented how pastors suffer and recounted how one of his pastor friends died of ulcer because he lacked the financial means to go for treatment

He opened up about what he went through in Winners Chapel and what made him to finally bow out of the Bishop David Oyedpo-led commission

A former Winners Chapel pastor, Victor O Chukwuka, has recounted his experiences pastoring in the Bishop David Oyedepo-led church.

Victor, in an interview with content creator Lucky Udu, bemoaned how pastors suffer and beg to make ends meet, while members assume that all was well with them.

Victor says pastors suffer and lack money to cater their needs. Photo Credit: Lucky Udu

Source: Facebook

Victor recounted how one of his pastor friends died of ulcer because he did not have money for treatment, adding that pastors beg for as little as N1k to survive.

The former pastor said hunger is a leading cause for the lies some pastors tell to their members.

Victor, who thought God called him, said he started in Winners Chapel in 2019 and was sent to Kaduna after his ordination.

However, Victor noted that he had a very terrible experience as a pastor and it fuelled his decision to quit.

"I thought that God called me and that was how I entered the ministry, but my journey into the ministry and my experience was very, very terrible and that was why I gave up and I just want to try something else."

Why ex-Winners Chapel pastor quit

Victor resigned from Winners Chapel in 2021, after he had grown the members of the village church he was sent to 200.

"...That was how I joined Winners Chapel and begin to pastor there. I was their pastor for some months. I was ordained a pastor in 2019. He resigned from Winners in 2021.

"I went into the ministry, expecting that my life would turn around as far as I am doing God's work. So, I dedicated my time. I started a new church..."

On when frustration set in, Victor said people always look up to pastors and assume all was well with them and this made their situations more difficult.

"...Where the frustration started is, everybody is looking up to you as a pastor. Even if you are dying, they are still looking up to you. Even if you don't have anything, they are still looking up to you.

"At a point, I was looking for a way to just let them know that sometimes, pastors don't have. Sometimes, they get exhausted to pray..."

What killed ex-Winners Chapel pastor's passion

Speaking on what killed his passion for God, Victor blamed it on lack of love and hatred which he claims exists in the church.

"The only thing that, infact, killed my passion for God, the church, there is no love."

Victor said his struggles pushed him out of Winners Chapel.

"...The reason why I finally decided to quit was at that moment the struggle was so much and I am looking at big, big churches, looking at our fathers, and sometimes, out of the little money we are having, some of the people ahead of you in the same church will also be expecting you to at least send them card, as people superseding you. As people ahead of you..."

He said a flamboyant pastor made him leave Winners Chapel to join him in 2021, only for him to realsie that the pastor's flashy lifestyle was make-believe. Victor's interview with Lucky Udu sparked mixed reactions.

A former Winners Chapel pastor says hunger makes pastors lie to their members. Photo Credit: Lucky Udu

Source: Facebook

Pastor's story generates mixed reactions

T Broo Onesu said:

"Broda you were not really passionate about the things of God, because if you truly love God you will serve no matter what you went through. God already saw that you were trying to use him make money. You were actually going there for fame not for the work of God.😢 When God called you, you didn't come online to say it now that you feel God has left you, you decided to come online, shame on the church 😢."

Donald Amaechi said:

"You have a calling does not mean you should own a church. You. An have a calling and be a pastor under a church. If God did not give you a mantle to start a churc,you can even die along the line."

Nancy B Godwin said:

"There is a difference between when you are called…. And what you are called for.

"God can call anyone but you should be wise enough to ask him what you were called for.

"But maybe you never waited for him to direct you or send you …. You just went to open ministry Bcus you heard God called you 😂."

Elder Ameh said:

"What he is saying is truth,

"As a pastor son,

"I know what pastors are going through,

"People just believe pastors have money,

"But it's not so.

"And pastors that go through alot are full time pastors."

Iwundu Onyedikachi said:

"He didn't learn the game on how to manipulate people and make money

"Church is very lucrative in Nigeria nowadays, just two years you can own land and cars."

Mezie Arachie said:

"He wasn't wise enough to do arrangee prophecy, arrangee miracles and arrangee testimonies.

"Money dey pastor business pass oil o."

Idoko Solomon said:

"What people fail to understand is the fact that call of God doesn't mean you shouldn't work at the moment. Even if is farm work atleast you will feed while doing the work of God."

Source: Legit.ng