The wife of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has finally responded to VeryDarkBlackMan's various allegations

Recall that VDM has been invested in Mohbad's case since his death and has insisted that his wife does a DNA

In a lengthy post, Wunmi thrashed the online critic and fans have so much to say about her response to him

Nigerians online are hailing Wunmi for finally finding her voice and being able to stand up to Vincent Otse Martins, popularly known as VDM.

VDM has made a name for himself in the online space for the last two years now by fiddling with viral cases, and Mohbad's demise was not an exception.

The online critic has long clamoured for Wunmi, the late singer's widow, to go for a DNA test to ascertain her son's paternity.

Wunmi stopped having his excesses and replied to him in a series of IG story posts. She put him in his place and told him that she will not be forced nor bullied into taking a DNA.

Wunmi wrote:

"Vincent, for nearly two years, I have endured your harassment, false narratives, and attempts to obstruct justice for my late husband, Mohbad. Despite my silence, you have continued to spread misinformation, even going so far as to question the paternity of our son, Liam. Let me make this clear: my silence was never weakness-it was a choice to mourn my husband with dignity and allow legal proceedings to take their course."

"Your relentless attacks only expose your bias against him and everything he stood for.But I firmly believe in karma. Let me reiterate that I will not be coerced into giving full details of any disagreements my husband and I had. Couples argue, and it's normal. I'd like to remind you that I recorded my husband during an episode he had after suffering trauma at the hands of some NOLEA officers."

"I played the recording back to him, and he apologized. We then moved forward, got married, and had a child. Your attempts to bully me and my son are futile, Vincent. You're the last person l'd ever seek help from. Your hypocrisy is striking, given your investment in analyzing my family while ignoring your own. Aee ound mg voie ant will continue to stand up for my son. If my previous statements haven't satisfied you, I suggest you obtoin a copy of my official police station."

Read the full post here:

Reactions as Wunmi shades VDM

Read some comments as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@scottyduchess said:

"😂😂😂😂 oh mine what an educative response….. school no be scam😂😂😂 thank you wunmi👏👏👏👏."

@ella_basil3 said:

"Wumni I’m so proud of u, no stu/pd stranger has any rights to demand DNA form you , God is ur strength baby girl."

@naza_okafor said:

"I can’t be happier baby girl 👏👏I said this before and I will said it again .mohbad married her that’s on period 😂if you have a problem with that take it up with mohbad."

@nurs_ellyswiss_vic said:

"Very good. VDM and his yeye followers. Bunch of uneducated illiterates. Even with everything written, they still won't be able to comprehend."

@berrylmaf said:

"“I have found my voice” Queen stuff Keep standing on business for you and your baby."

@thehappinesseric said:

"My baby girl is speaking!!! Mohbad will be super proud of you girl.👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."

VDM retracts statement about Mohbad's Wunmi in video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, appeared to have a change of heart about late singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi.

In a video posted online, VDM analysed some things Wunmi disclosed in one of Wunmi's interviews and admitted that he believes she’s somewhat innocent.

VeryDarkMan’s change of heart about Wunmi drew the attention of several Nigerians, and they dropped their hot takes.

