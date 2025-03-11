A cleric, known as Prophet Lovy Longomba Elias, has opened up about why he got full arms tattoos

The founder of Revelation Church of Jesus Christ stated that he got his tattoos after receiving Christ and not before

Citing a verse in the Bible, the prophet defended himself, sparking mixed reactions on social media

Prophet Lovy Longomba Elias has revealed he got his full arms tattos after giving his life to Christ and not before, as some people assumed.

The Kenyan Congolese-American pastor, who founded Prophet Lovy Ministries, opened up about his tattoos while speaking to a group of people.

Why does pastor have tattoos?

Prophet Lovy's explanation was posted on TikTok and elicited mixed feelings among netizens.

The preacher first asked if he looks like a pastor and proceeded to talk about his tattoos.

"No, I got my tattoos when I got saved, not before," he said.

The 38-year-old cleric said he decided to have tattoos after being born again for years because he just wanted it.

He said having tattoos is not a sin.

"After being born again for years, I did it because I wanted to do it. And, it is not a sin. I'm okay.

"So, what if he got them before?" No, this is not...Don't make that excuse for me.

"I'm comfortable in my skin."

Speaking further, the preacher cited 1 Corinthians 2 towards the end, a verse in the Bible, to defend his tattoo stance.

"We have the mind of Christ. You can't tell me nothing. I have the mind of God. What you tell me is your own business. You can't instruct me. Why? I already have my instructions. When God appeared to be, you were not present.

"Not saying God can't send somebody to give you some guidance but Nahh, I'm good," he maintained.

Prophet Lovy Longomba Elias's explanation sparks debate

Engineer Aruthari216 said:

"This is so deep 😔not for carnally minded ..Our identity is in Christ Jesus."

Yung Khalil Da Höly said:

"How am I even knowing this man now? He’s filled with the knowledge of the Kingdom."

Nomsa Phampham said:

"That's my kind of man of God. God works with the heart."

glaimon20 said:

"No need to go to church anymore, just stay at home pray, read the Bible and understand in your own way period."

Empress 👑 said:

"You all be quoting: Leviticus 19:28 - Deuteronomy 22:5 What about your women pastors on altar wearing tight trousers. 1 Timothy 2: 11- 12 Are they even supposed to be teaching according to the bible."

SALT said:

"This guy have nothing to do with the kingdom of Jesus Christ,there’s no kingdom you will join and do what pleases you."

Gizzy said:

"All what God said in the Bible about end time Pastors."

kaching said:

"Leviticus 19:28 28 “‘Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the Lord."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had responded to critics of his comment on Pastor Richie the Barber's appearance.

Solomon Buchi reacts to pastor's tattoos preaching

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Solomon Buchi had reacted to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's preaching on tattoos.

The relationship coach came for Pastor Jimmy following his comment that God does not care about outward appearance and cited Instagram influencer and pastor Richie the Barber, who has multiple tattoos.

Buchi referred to Odukoya's statement as bad and sad. Buchi's take on Pastor Jimmy's preaching sparked reactions online.

