A man said there was a time in his life that he decided to change his beliefs and indoctrination about tithe and offering

The man said contrary to what he was taught, one does not need to pay any money before receiving blessings from God

He said that when he stopped paying tithe, his life transformed and he experienced financial upliftment more than before

A Nigerian man who stopped paying tithe has come out to share his experience with the general public.

The man said before now, he was one of the people who was indoctrinated to believe that one has to pay money to receive blessings from God.

The man said his life changed after he stopped paying of tithe. Photo credit: TikTok/@itzchrisisikwei

Source: TikTok

However, the man said he woke up one day and decided to fight his beliefs and he stopped paying tithes and offering in church.

He made up his mind that he would still be going to church, but he was not going to give anything.

In a video he posted on TikTok, Itzchrisisikweihe said instead of his life regressing, he experienced financial growth after he stopped offering and tithing.

Although he said he believes in tithing and offering, but noted that it is not because of it that one receives blessings from God.

The man said that tithing is not the basis for God to bless his children. Photo credit: TikTok/@itzchrisisikwei.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man shares experience after he stopped paying tithe and offering

The man said children of God do not need to pay money to him before he would bless them.

He said even earthly parents do not demand money from their children before giving them good things of life.

According to him, the gospel which says one needs to pay tithe and offering before being blessed was transactional.

He said:

"So there is a door I have left. And that is the door of religion. There was a time in my life I was being exploited all in the name of loving God. They used every way to get money from us. They made it look as though God is in a transactional business with us. So one fateful night, I was angry. Meanwhile, I have given everything I had and nothing was coming forth. I wasn't seeing anything. So what they said in the Bible wasn't applicable in my own situation? So I asked myself one question: if my earthly father could afford everything I have, expecting nothing from me, how much more my heavenly father? But I chose that day to fight my beliefs. I said I was going to go to church, but I will not pay tithe, I will not pay offering, nothing. From that day I took that life-changing decision to now, there has been an exponential growth in my life, including my finances.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man stops paying tithe

@FRANCIS BANKS said:

"If we say catholic is best. It will look like we are making noise."

@Hairgorgeousng said:

"God does not test us ooo.. I have done first fruit and I suffered ehnn."

@Pressure! said:

"This is the first thing I look for from the mouth of every preacher. I have left church for good and deal with God directly. The manipulation no be here ooo."

@Gabbie said:

"I tried not paying tight since 2 years ago. But God remembered me and I get more promotion day by day. Instead i give to the needy to what my power can carry and never regretted it. Hallelujah."

@Fa8 said:

"When a member in my fellowship in school used her school fee(medicine student) for partnership, it was then I realised that noooo e no funny."

Christ Soldier said:

"You don’t need to do anything for God to bless you, there is a reason behind tithes, it was given to the prophet then, because they can’t work but serve God all their life, so people provide for them."

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade's sermon trends online

Legit.ng reported that a man shared snippets of an old sermon preached by Idowu Iluyomade, a former pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Idowu Iluyomade, also known as Pastor ID, is trending online as it is being reported that he started his own church.

The church called The Family Fellowship held a Sunday service in Lagos where many people were in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng