Ifeluv a popular content creator has cried out over something she has been going through in her relationship with Oluwadolarz

Recall that Oluwadolarz recently proposed to the online creator after dating for several years and having a son together

However, the actress' and content creator shared a heartbreaking post and exposed all that has been going on

Ifeluv, Oluwadolarz's fiancé, has shared a heartbreaking post online after going through a surgery. The mother-of-one told the public that a lot had been going on in their relationship despite his proposal.

She called going to check on Oluwadolarz and catching him cheating, but he lied that nothing was going on, meanwhile, their son was in the same house.

Oluwadorlaz's Fiancé Ifeluv shares an emotional post. Credit: @oluwadolrz, @ife_luv12

Source: Instagram

Ife stated that this was not the first time skit maker Dolarz would cheat on her, it was her reason for leaving him some years back. However, he came back and tried to get her for two years. She assumed he had changed and went back to him.

The creator also accused her man of sleeping with anything in a skirt, but always comes back begging and blaming in on the ladies. She touched on the fact that he messes up brand deals but gets mad when he sees her making her own money.

Oluwadorlaz's Fiancé Ifeluv cries out in recent post. Credit: @ife_luv12

Source: Instagram

"He kept pretending he had changed, and I had no way of knowing otherwise since we didn't live together. I rarely even visited. He even embarrassed me online with a public apology, and I let it slide. Then I accepted his proposal, only to go pick up my son at his place recently-only to find his actress, Lola, hiding in the bathroom."

"And this guy looked me dead in the eye and said nothing was going on! Your own son was in the house while you were messing around... how much more of an animal can you be?"

"There are even claims that she had been living with him, even after the proposal. Neighbors confirmed it, and close relatives say she has had multiple abortions for him. No remorse, just endless lies and manipulation. But I'm not even mad-I just got out of surgery. Ilet it slide."

"He sleeps with anything; it's like a curse. And before you ask if I was once one of his "actresses"-no. This man was my absolute first. I went through an entire university degree and service year as a virgin because I loved and trusted him. I never had to sleep for roles. But now? It's over."

Source: Legit.ng