A Nigerian couple, who are medics, have started their divorce process four months after they migrated to Canada

Shedding light on his marital problem, the man lamented that his estranged wife ruined his life in the North American country they had only just moved to

The doctor said his estranged wife got a restraining order from the police and has moved in with another man

A Nigerian doctor is devastated after his marriage went South shortly after he moved to Canada with his wife and two female kids.

The embattled man shared his story with Adeolatalks on Facebook and sparked mixed reactions on social media.

"I swear my wife ruined me in this country and we just landed o," the man, who is Yoruba, lamented bitterly while chatting with Adeolatalks.

Wife dumps husband in Canada

In a lengthy read, the man said his wife took advantage of the Canadian criminal justice system, which is not sympathetic to domestic abuse claims.

"...Please share my story, I am a doctor married to a doctor and we recently immigrated to Canada.

...We ended up separating when we arrived in Canada about 4 months later. She even went as far as to involve me in the criminal justice system here, which is not sympathetic to claims of domestic abuse..."

While admitting that they had arguments and that he was controlling, the man said he never hit his estranged wife, who hails from Edo.

"I admit we had arguments, and I accept that because I am older than her, I may have lorded some authority over her. My controlling behaviour was wrong, and I apologize. But I never for once hit her. It felt to me like a set up..."

He further accused her of being abusive and recounted how she got entangled in a N10 million loan while she was in Nigeria.

"However, when it came to finances, my wife was abusive. She became entangled in a loan cycle of approximately 10 million naira, which she used for self-care over the course of eight months

"I was unaware of this because I was not in the country at the time. This money was intended to be her personal contribution to the proof of funds for permanent resident immigrants, which she squandered without anything to show for it. I must add that my wife is not the fashionable type nor the type that spends money on herself. I was livid when I found out about the loan and even sought to end the marriage because of her recklessness. She used Canadian immigration as a bargaining chip, claiming that if I did not provide funds for proof of funds, she would not travel with men and the children..."

Doctor on whereabouts of estranged wife

The father of two added that she placed a restraining order on him, which prevents him from reaching her.

"As I speak to you, I do not know where she lives, and I can not talk to her because she issued a restraining order against me in this country, which she refused to lift even when asked by the government

"I have spoken to her family to reach out to her from Nigeria but they are not ready to.

"We have 2 little girls and I am concerned about them."

He said he has done his best to resolve their differences but his estranged wife wants none of it. The man said she now lives with another guy.

"I have done my best to get her back but she got the police to put a no-contact order on me from the very first day. Her family won't get involved."

Adeolatalks also released voice notes the man sent her narrating what happened.

Reactions trail the Canadian resident's situation

Maria Jubril said:

"All I can say is this, if everything you said is true,,then worry not,,cos when her karma visit her ehn,,she go cry hot tears,karma might be slow,but it surely exist,that I know,

"Pick up your pieces and concentrate on you getting the best of yourself."

Olabisi Adewumi said:

"Omg, very disheartening, God will see you through."

Tobi Alarape said:

"Please focus on yourself, your mental health and finances first. She may decide to write you for child support soon. You will move on gradually. I live in Canada and I understand how it feels. It is well with you brother."

Folashade Ashabi Omotanwa said:

"Hummm it is well with you bro.

"God will see you through this difficult time 🙏."

"Bad wife plus bad family.

"I'm here praying morning and night for a good husband it is well."

Sowunmi Esther Iyabode said:

"Oni agbara o please take it easy and worry less, stay focused since she doesn't want the marriage again ,my brother find a good paying job ,gather yourself together and move on. Eni to ni ori koni fila, I pray you find someone who will love you and your children. We move !!"

Rasheedat Mohammed said:

"Am sorry for what you’ve been going through man….

"All your need now is just to forget even thou isn’t that easy but you have to your own life is very important and note depression is real.

"God will see you through.

"Person wey get head no get cap.

"Person wey get cap no get head."

Adegboyega Akeem said:

"You have to be half realist and half loving for children sake before you can survive a marriage in Nigeria."

